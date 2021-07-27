The Czech Government has decided to donate 2.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to countries in the Balkan region, Africa and Asia this year, including Vietnam.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on July 26 announced an allocation of 250,000 doses to Vietnam and the shipment will be delivered in the coming time, a Prague-based VOV correspondent has learned.

The Czech Republic was one of the hardest hit COVID-19 countries in Europe. With a population of more than 10.7 million, the central European nation registered more than 15,000 infections a day on average several months ago.

By launching an extensive vaccination campaign, the infection rate dropped sharply, with only 28 new cases detected per 100,000 people during the last 14 days.

More than 10.7 million people have been given the first shot, while 4.6 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said the Czech Republic will continue to relax restrictive measures as of August 1. VOV

