Individual philanthropists and organisations have so far contributed nearly VND21 trillion in cash and kind to the national COVID-19 fight, according to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

Nearly VND17 trillion, or 85.5% of the total, has been used to purchase medical supplies and COVID-19 vaccines and presented gifts to frontline forces as well as people in need.

The VFF says it will asked its chapters nationwide to monitor people moving from southern coronavirus hotspots to their home in the central and northern provinces to provide needy people with assistance.

It will continue to allocate mobilized funds and resources for pandemic prevention and control and support people to overcome difficulties.

It will also continue to mobilise individuals, businesses, and organizations to support the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund and COVID-19 Prevention and Control Fund through online payment apps such as Payoo, MoMo and Zalo Pay.

The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that started in late April has spread to all cities and provinces across the country. More than 800,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 21,000 patients have died of the disease. VOV

Source: Vietnamnet