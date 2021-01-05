Liverpool thua cay đắng 0-1 trên sân cuat Southampton, ở trận đấu muộn vòng 17 Ngoại hạng Anh.
Link xem highlights Southampton 1-0 Liverpool (nguồn: K+)
|Danny Ings ghi bàn duy nhất của trận đấu
Ghi bàn: Ings (2')
Đội hình ra sân
Southampton (4-4-2): Forster, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong, Djenepo (Tella 31'), Ings (N'Lundulu 77'), Walcott (Valery 82').
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Milner 77'), Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Shaqiri 56'), Salah, Firmino, Mane.
|Premier League 2020/2021Vòng 17
|#
|Tên Đội
|ST
|T
|H
|B
|TG
|TH
|HS
|Đ
|1
|Liverpool FC
|17
|9
|6
|2
|37
|21
|16
|33
|2
|Man Utd
|16
|10
|3
|3
|33
|24
|9
|33
|3
|Leicester
|17
|10
|2
|5
|31
|21
|10
|32
|4
|Tottenham
|16
|8
|5
|3
|29
|15
|14
|29
|5
|Man City
|15
|8
|5
|2
|24
|13
|11
|29
|6
|Southampton
|17
|8
|5
|4
|26
|19
|7
|29
|7
|Everton
|16
|9
|2
|5
|26
|20
|6
|29
|8
|Aston Villa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|29
|16
|13
|26
|9
|Chelsea
|17
|7
|5
|5
|32
|21
|11
|26
|10
|West Ham
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|21
|3
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|17
|7
|2
|8
|20
|19
|1
|23
|12
|Leeds United
|17
|7
|2
|8
|30
|33
|-3
|23
|13
|Wolverhampton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|24
|-6
|22
|14
|Crystal Palace
|17
|6
|4
|7
|22
|29
|-7
|22
|15
|Newcastle
|16
|5
|4
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|19
|16
|Burnley
|15
|4
|4
|7
|9
|20
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton
|17
|2
|8
|7
|21
|28
|-7
|14
|18
|Fulham FC
|15
|2
|5
|8
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|19
|West Brom
|17
|1
|5
|11
|11
|39
|-28
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|17
|0
|2
|15
|8
|29
|-21
|2
Đánh gục Liverpool, HLV Southampton khóc như mưa
HLV Ralph Hasenhuttl đã không kìm chế được cảm xúc và bật khóc nức nở sau khi Southampton bất ngờ quật ngã ĐKVĐ Liverpool ở trận đấu đầu năm mới.
