Agribank
tin tức về Agribank mới nhất
Hưởng ứng Ngày không tiền mặt 16/06, từ 15/06 - 30/06/2020, Agribank triển khai nhiều dịch vụ tiện ích cùng hàng loạt ưu đãi hấp dẫn dành cho khách hàng.
Tài chính
07/06/2020
Nhiều ngân hàng trong tháng 6 này đã điều chỉnh giảm lãi suất huy động đối với các khoản tiền gửi tiết kiệm.
Tài chính
16/04/2020
Hàng loạt ngân hàng sẽ phải hy sinh lợi nhuận lên đến cả tỷ USD để góp phần ổn định thị trường tài chính trong nước, hỗ trợ các khách hàng trong đại dịch Covid-19.
BUSINESS
14/02/2020
Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.
BUSINESS
25/01/2020
Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.
BUSINESS
11/01/2020
The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.
BUSINESS
18/12/2019
Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.
BUSINESS
04/12/2019
The total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 43.4% of the total of the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.4%.
Tài chính
26/11/2019
Agribank tiếp tục công bố những kỷ lục mới, vượt trội so với đa số các đối thủ khác. Sự nổi bật đến trong bối cảnh ngân hàng này sắp cổ phần hóa và cổ phần ra công chúng, thoát cảnh kín tiếng và tai tiếng cả thập kỷ.
BUSINESS
17/11/2019
For the first time in years, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has fallen out of the list of the top five profitable banks in the face of the strong growth of joint-stock commercial banks.
Tài chính
11/10/2019
17 ngân hàng trong nước bị xem xét hạ xếp hạng tín nhiệm bởi Moody’s lần này gồm cả nhóm ngân hàng quốc doanh là Agribank, Vietinbank, Vietcombank, BIDV…
Tài chính
07/10/2019
Các ông lớn ngân hàng rục rịch báo kết quả kinh doanh ấn tượng trong bối cảnh nền kinh tế duy trì tốc độ tăng trưởng cao, thu nhập người dân cao hơn và dòng vốn đầu tư trong và ngoài nước tăng mạnh.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/10/2019
Low and late floods have further worsened saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region, heard a workshop held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on October 4.
BUSINESS
17/08/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving a list of 93 State-owned enterprises which will be equitised from now to the end of 2020.
BUSINESS
05/07/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) obtained a large amount of foreign currencies in the first half of 2019, pushing foreign exchange reserves recorded in the period to the highest level to date.
Tài chính
22/05/2019
Trong khi các ngân hàng đẩy mạnh việc phát hành thẻ thanh toán, tín dụng, rất ít trong số này miễn phí các giao dịch rút tiền, chuyển khoản cho khách hàng.
Pháp luật
06/05/2019
Chu Ngọc Hải bị tuyên tử hình vì ‘thụt két’ Agribank Krông Bông hơn 114 tỷ để chơi game, cá độ bóng đá.
BUSINESS
14/04/2019
The handling of bad debt among credit institutions would be audited this year in order to formulate recommendations for effectively implementing a National Assembly resolution, according to the State Audit Office of Viet Nam (SAV).