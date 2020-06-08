Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 15/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

18/06/2020 12:37:19 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Agribank

tin tức về Agribank mới nhất

Agribank tung hàng loạt ưu đãi Ngày không tiền mặticon
Kinh Doanh1 giờ trước0

Agribank tung hàng loạt ưu đãi Ngày không tiền mặt

Hưởng ứng Ngày không tiền mặt 16/06, từ 15/06 - 30/06/2020, Agribank triển khai nhiều dịch vụ tiện ích cùng hàng loạt ưu đãi hấp dẫn dành cho khách hàng.

 
Chính phủ đề nghị bổ sung vốn điều lệ cho Agribank 3.500 tỷ đồng

Chính phủ đề nghị bổ sung vốn điều lệ cho Agribank 3.500 tỷ đồng

icon08/06/20200
Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks

icon07/06/20200
Hàng loạt ngân hàng giảm lãi suất huy động tiết kiệmicon

Hàng loạt ngân hàng giảm lãi suất huy động tiết kiệm

Tài chính
07/06/2020

Nhiều ngân hàng trong tháng 6 này đã điều chỉnh giảm lãi suất huy động đối với các khoản tiền gửi tiết kiệm.

Nhiệm vụ thời chiến, 4 ông lớn chấp nhận 'hy sinh' 1 tỷ USDicon

Nhiệm vụ thời chiến, 4 ông lớn chấp nhận 'hy sinh' 1 tỷ USD

Tài chính
16/04/2020

 Hàng loạt ngân hàng sẽ phải hy sinh lợi nhuận lên đến cả tỷ USD để góp phần ổn định thị trường tài chính trong nước, hỗ trợ các khách hàng trong đại dịch Covid-19. 

Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam’s imminent IPOs in 2020icon

Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam’s imminent IPOs in 2020

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billion

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.

Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banksicon

Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banks

BUSINESS
11/01/2020

 The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banksicon

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banks

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam increase 9% to nearly US$520 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam increase 9% to nearly US$520 billion

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 43.4% of the total of the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.4%.

Sau thập kỷ trầm lắng, ông lớn bậc nhất 1 thời bất ngờ trỗi dậyicon

Sau thập kỷ trầm lắng, ông lớn bậc nhất 1 thời bất ngờ trỗi dậy

Tài chính
26/11/2019

Agribank tiếp tục công bố những kỷ lục mới, vượt trội so với đa số các đối thủ khác. Sự nổi bật đến trong bối cảnh ngân hàng này sắp cổ phần hóa và cổ phần ra công chúng, thoát cảnh kín tiếng và tai tiếng cả thập kỷ.

A predicted scenarioicon

A predicted scenario

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

For the first time in years, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has fallen out of the list of the top five profitable banks in the face of the strong growth of joint-stock commercial banks.

17 ngân hàng bị Moody’s xem xét hạ bậc tín nhiệmicon

17 ngân hàng bị Moody’s xem xét hạ bậc tín nhiệm

Tài chính
11/10/2019

17 ngân hàng trong nước bị xem xét hạ xếp hạng tín nhiệm bởi Moody’s lần này gồm cả nhóm ngân hàng quốc doanh là Agribank, Vietinbank, Vietcombank, BIDV…

Để dành 400 triệu USD dự phòng, ông lớn vẫn đạt mốc kỷ lụcicon

Để dành 400 triệu USD dự phòng, ông lớn vẫn đạt mốc kỷ lục

Tài chính
07/10/2019

Các ông lớn ngân hàng rục rịch báo kết quả kinh doanh ấn tượng trong bối cảnh nền kinh tế duy trì tốc độ tăng trưởng cao, thu nhập người dân cao hơn và dòng vốn đầu tư trong và ngoài nước tăng mạnh.

Low, late floods worsen saline intrusion in Mekong Delta: expertsicon

Low, late floods worsen saline intrusion in Mekong Delta: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/10/2019

Low and late floods have further worsened saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region, heard a workshop held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on October 4.

93 SOEs to be equitised by 2020icon

93 SOEs to be equitised by 2020

BUSINESS
17/08/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving a list of 93 State-owned enterprises which will be equitised from now to the end of 2020.

Forex reserves reach highest level to dateicon

Forex reserves reach highest level to date

BUSINESS
05/07/2019

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) obtained a large amount of foreign currencies in the first half of 2019, pushing foreign exchange reserves recorded in the period to the highest level to date.

Phí rút tiền ATM, chuyển khoản các ngân hàng hiện nay ra sao?icon

Phí rút tiền ATM, chuyển khoản các ngân hàng hiện nay ra sao?

Tài chính
22/05/2019

Trong khi các ngân hàng đẩy mạnh việc phát hành thẻ thanh toán, tín dụng, rất ít trong số này miễn phí các giao dịch rút tiền, chuyển khoản cho khách hàng.

Cán bộ ngân hàng ‘thụt két’ hơn 114 tỷ để… cá độ, chơi gameicon

Cán bộ ngân hàng ‘thụt két’ hơn 114 tỷ để… cá độ, chơi game

Pháp luật
06/05/2019

 Chu Ngọc Hải bị tuyên tử hình vì ‘thụt két’ Agribank Krông Bông hơn 114 tỷ để chơi game, cá độ bóng đá.

Bad debt handling to be auditedicon

Bad debt handling to be audited

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

The handling of bad debt among credit institutions would be audited this year in order to formulate recommendations for effectively implementing a National Assembly resolution, according to the State Audit Office of Viet Nam (SAV).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 