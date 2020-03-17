Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Motorbike embraced by roots of an old treeicon
FEATURE11 giờ trước0

Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree

The image of an old motorbike entwined by the roots of an old tree in Tuong Binh Hiep Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, has been widely shared on social media recently.

 
HCM City's new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April

icon17/03/20200

HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April

icon17/03/20200
Somrat wins Biwase Cup

Somrat wins Biwase Cup

icon09/03/20200
Craft villages benefit from e-commerceicon

Craft villages benefit from e-commerce

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

In recent years, craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced their products on online trading platforms. This has helped the villages trade efficiently and assert their brand value.

A veritable family feast in the southeasticon

A veritable family feast in the southeast

TRAVEL
07/03/2020

Looking for farm-to-table dining in a simple setting with an emphasis on local products? Check out one of the best chicken restaurants in Binh Duong Province for tender, juicy barbeque at an incredibly affordable price. 

High-school students return after long break caused by COVID-19 fearsicon

High-school students return after long break caused by COVID-19 fears

PHOTOS
03/03/2020

Thousands of high-school students from across Ba Ria-Vung Tau province have joined students in other localities in returning to school on March 2.

International women cyclists to compete at 10th Biwase Cupicon

International women cyclists to compete at 10th Biwase Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/02/2020

The 10th Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament, Biwase Cup, will begin on February 28, seeing a record number of stages this year.

Investors dive into VN supporting industriesicon

Investors dive into VN supporting industries

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.

Go Dau Stadium to host Vietnam tie against Iraqicon

Go Dau Stadium to host Vietnam tie against Iraq

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

Situated in the southern province of Binh Duong, the Go Dau Stadium has been selected as the venue to host a friendly match between the Vietnamese national men’s football team and Iraq on March 26.

Binh Duong province proposes new railway routeicon

Binh Duong province proposes new railway route

SOCIETY
09/12/2019

Binh Duong is studying a project to build a railway route that would extend from the province to HCM City and Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces to transport goods in the southern key economic region.

Binh Duong orders schools’ headmasters take responsibility for student transportationicon

Binh Duong orders schools’ headmasters take responsibility for student transportation

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

School headmasters have been told they are responsible for student transportation and their safety when travelling to and from class.

Vietnam a new star in Southeast Asia region: Horasis forumicon

Vietnam a new star in Southeast Asia region: Horasis forum

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Vietnam has emerged as a new economic star in the Southeast Asia region, with Binh Duong poised to become a new centre for global dialogue in the near future, the chairman and founder of Horasis said.

Kindergarten deputy headmaster suspended for trampled childicon

Kindergarten deputy headmaster suspended for trampled child

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

The deputy headmaster of a nursery school in the southern province of Binh Duong has been suspended following the case in which a little child was trampled on by their classmates.

A visit to heritage sites in HCM City and Binh Duongicon

A visit to heritage sites in HCM City and Binh Duong

PHOTOS
13/11/2019

Visiting heritage sites in HCM City and in Binh Duong Province, about 20km from the city, can be an interesting detour for locals and foreigners alike.

Man gets death sentence for murdering three members of a familyicon

Man gets death sentence for murdering three members of a family

SOCIETY
13/11/2019

The People’s Court in southern Binh Duong Province on Tuesday handed down a death sentence to a man convicted of murder and appropriation of property at the first instance trial.

Worker exodus worries Binh Duong Province, Japanese companiesicon

Worker exodus worries Binh Duong Province, Japanese companies

BUSINESS
17/10/2019

More welfare policies are needed to attract workers to the southern province of Binh Duong and persuade them to stay.

Passengers stuck on bus for almost 8 hours after crashicon

Passengers stuck on bus for almost 8 hours after crash

SOCIETY
23/09/2019

Passengers on a coach in the southern province of Binh Duong were stuck on board for almost eight hours on Sunday after an accident.

Day trip for HCM City residentsicon

Day trip for HCM City residents

TRAVEL
30/08/2019

Just 20km from HCM City is the Thuy Chau tourist area in Binh Duong Province, a large place that offers a lot of entertainment options and delicious and affordable food.

Binh Duong faces shortage of public housing, kindergartens amid influx of workersicon

Binh Duong faces shortage of public housing, kindergartens amid influx of workers

SOCIETY
30/08/2019

The south-eastern province of Binh Dương is considered to be a place with many public housing projects and kindergartens for workers and their children, but they are proving insufficient.

Binh Duong: Taiwanese FDI firms struggle to recruit workersicon

Binh Duong: Taiwanese FDI firms struggle to recruit workers

BUSINESS
22/08/2019

Taiwanese FDI firms in the southern province of Binh Duong reported that they are having troubles recruiting workers, in a meeting with local administration on August 21.

 
 
