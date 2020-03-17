Binh Duong
The image of an old motorbike entwined by the roots of an old tree in Tuong Binh Hiep Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, has been widely shared on social media recently.
icon BUSINESS
09/03/2020
In recent years, craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced their products on online trading platforms. This has helped the villages trade efficiently and assert their brand value.
icon TRAVEL
07/03/2020
Looking for farm-to-table dining in a simple setting with an emphasis on local products? Check out one of the best chicken restaurants in Binh Duong Province for tender, juicy barbeque at an incredibly affordable price.
icon PHOTOS
03/03/2020
Thousands of high-school students from across Ba Ria-Vung Tau province have joined students in other localities in returning to school on March 2.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/02/2020
The 10th Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament, Biwase Cup, will begin on February 28, seeing a record number of stages this year.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020
Situated in the southern province of Binh Duong, the Go Dau Stadium has been selected as the venue to host a friendly match between the Vietnamese national men’s football team and Iraq on March 26.
icon SOCIETY
09/12/2019
Binh Duong is studying a project to build a railway route that would extend from the province to HCM City and Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces to transport goods in the southern key economic region.
icon SOCIETY
06/12/2019
School headmasters have been told they are responsible for student transportation and their safety when travelling to and from class.
icon BUSINESS
25/11/2019
Vietnam has emerged as a new economic star in the Southeast Asia region, with Binh Duong poised to become a new centre for global dialogue in the near future, the chairman and founder of Horasis said.
icon SOCIETY
21/11/2019
The deputy headmaster of a nursery school in the southern province of Binh Duong has been suspended following the case in which a little child was trampled on by their classmates.
icon PHOTOS
13/11/2019
Visiting heritage sites in HCM City and in Binh Duong Province, about 20km from the city, can be an interesting detour for locals and foreigners alike.
icon SOCIETY
13/11/2019
The People’s Court in southern Binh Duong Province on Tuesday handed down a death sentence to a man convicted of murder and appropriation of property at the first instance trial.
icon BUSINESS
17/10/2019
More welfare policies are needed to attract workers to the southern province of Binh Duong and persuade them to stay.
icon SOCIETY
23/09/2019
Passengers on a coach in the southern province of Binh Duong were stuck on board for almost eight hours on Sunday after an accident.
icon TRAVEL
30/08/2019
Just 20km from HCM City is the Thuy Chau tourist area in Binh Duong Province, a large place that offers a lot of entertainment options and delicious and affordable food.
icon SOCIETY
30/08/2019
The south-eastern province of Binh Dương is considered to be a place with many public housing projects and kindergartens for workers and their children, but they are proving insufficient.
icon BUSINESS
22/08/2019
Taiwanese FDI firms in the southern province of Binh Duong reported that they are having troubles recruiting workers, in a meeting with local administration on August 21.