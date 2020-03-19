Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Take advantage of e-learning to improve educationicon
SOCIETY19/03/20200

Take advantage of e-learning to improve education

Duong Thang Long, deputy principal of the Hanoi Open University, talks about e-learning.

 
COVID-19 changes nature of learning and teaching for good

COVID-19 changes nature of learning and teaching for good

icon17/03/20200
E-learning in HCMC developing without synchronous guidance

E-learning in HCMC developing without synchronous guidance

icon17/03/20200
E-learning software market: no control, no censoricon

E-learning software market: no control, no censor

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

HCM City authorities have released a document allowing students to stay off school until the end of February because of Covid-19.

First 1,000sq.m smart library comes into operation in HCM Cityicon

First 1,000sq.m smart library comes into operation in HCM City

SOCIETY
15/10/2019

Ho Chi Minh City’s first smart library, spanning a total area of 1,000 square metres, recently opened to students at Tran Dai Nghia high school in the southern city for the 2019- 2020 academic year.

E-learning meets evolving needsicon

E-learning meets evolving needs

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/10/2019

Vietnam's e-learning market is diversifying in terms of offerings but innovation must continue to keep up with demand and new trends.

Edtech a promising spaceicon

Edtech a promising space

BUSINESS
07/10/2019

The views of a range of stakeholders on what the future holds for edtech.

E-learning, blended education expected to become more common in VNicon

E-learning, blended education expected to become more common in VN

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
02/04/2019

E-learning, blended education expected to become more common in VN

 
 
