Duong Thang Long, deputy principal of the Hanoi Open University, talks about e-learning.
26/02/2020
HCM City authorities have released a document allowing students to stay off school until the end of February because of Covid-19.
15/10/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s first smart library, spanning a total area of 1,000 square metres, recently opened to students at Tran Dai Nghia high school in the southern city for the 2019- 2020 academic year.
08/10/2019
Vietnam's e-learning market is diversifying in terms of offerings but innovation must continue to keep up with demand and new trends.
07/10/2019
The views of a range of stakeholders on what the future holds for edtech.