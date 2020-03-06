Energy
tin tức về Energy mới nhất
While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.
BUSINESS
03/03/2020
Vietnam has enacted its strategic orientations for energy development through to 2030 and with a vision for the next quarter of a century, encouraging more of the private sector to develop for the future, and ensuring energy security.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/12/2019
The Northwest region has great geothermal resources which provide stable long-term energy with minimal environmental harm. However, there has been no thorough study and plan to exploit them.
BUSINESS
22/12/2019
While direct power purchase agreements have been one of the key drivers of global renewable energy infrastructure, especially in wind and solar, there is no defined plan for a pilot mechanism in Vietnam yet.
BUSINESS
18/12/2019
Chaleun Sekong Group has spent $97.83 million on buying up Hoang Anh Gia Lai Hydro Power JSC, despite news that the company operates without profit.
BUSINESS
16/12/2019
The shift from coal to gas in energy planning is important for Vietnam’s future.
BUSINESS
14/12/2019
Legal or regulatory obstacles with a low level of certainty and issues concerning grid access for private projects, are the most pressing to private investment.
FEATURE
13/12/2019
Vietnam is reaching for aircraft and energy orders to balance trade further with the United States, with the future prospects to increase footing of investment and trading flows from the US being in the pipeline.
BUSINESS
24/11/2019
The purchase prices of solar power will be set through auction, instead of using a common price for the entire country, or different prices for different thermal radiation zones, according to officials.
BUSINESS
19/11/2019
SCIC wishes to fully divest its 11.42 per cent holding in Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC at double the market price, expecting to collect $53.04 million.
BUSINESS
18/11/2019
Vietnam is now the leader in Southeast Asia’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market with the largest installed capacity in the region, Wood Mackenzie said in its statement.
POLITICS
18/08/2019
A Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam – Laos conference for the development of the industry-trade, energy and mining sectors in the Lao capital of Vientiane from August 16 to 18.
FEATURE
21/07/2019
Lured in by the feed-in tariff of 9.35 US cents for solar projects, investors are lining up for approval to generate gigawatts of power in the central provinces of Vietnam where solar irradiation is the strongest.
BUSINESS
02/06/2019
Coal-fueled thermal power plants are still an important source of energy for the next decade, when the country will be in dire need of energy for more production, heard attendees at a seminar in HCMC last week.
