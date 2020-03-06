Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Financiers race to cash in on windicon
FEATURE0 giờ trước0

Financiers race to cash in on wind

While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.

 
New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity

New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity

icon6 giờ trước0
Hoang Anh Gia Lai sells off subsidiaries to resolve financial issues

Hoang Anh Gia Lai sells off subsidiaries to resolve financial issues

icon06/03/20200
Energy strategy fit for private backersicon

Energy strategy fit for private backers

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Vietnam has enacted its strategic orientations for energy development through to 2030 and with a vision for the next quarter of a century, encouraging more of the private sector to develop for the future, and ensuring energy security.

Geothermal basin in northwest: potential remains untappedicon

Geothermal basin in northwest: potential remains untapped

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/12/2019

The Northwest region has great geothermal resources which provide stable long-term energy with minimal environmental harm. However, there has been no thorough study and plan to exploit them.

Energy partners ramp up calls for DPPA piloticon

Energy partners ramp up calls for DPPA pilot

BUSINESS
22/12/2019

While direct power purchase agreements have been one of the key drivers of global renewable energy infrastructure, especially in wind and solar, there is no defined plan for a pilot mechanism in Vietnam yet.

Chaleun Sekong Group acquires two hydro power plants of HAGLicon

Chaleun Sekong Group acquires two hydro power plants of HAGL

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Chaleun Sekong Group has spent $97.83 million on buying up Hoang Anh Gia Lai Hydro Power JSC, despite news that the company operates without profit.

Proposed LNG projects hasten clean and ample energy supplyicon

Proposed LNG projects hasten clean and ample energy supply

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

The shift from coal to gas in energy planning is important for Vietnam’s future. 

Actions advised for Vietnam to lure investors amid energy crunchicon

Actions advised for Vietnam to lure investors amid energy crunch

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

Legal or regulatory obstacles with a low level of certainty and issues concerning grid access for private projects, are the most pressing to private investment.

US deals power up trade for balancing out deficiticon

US deals power up trade for balancing out deficit

FEATURE
13/12/2019

Vietnam is reaching for aircraft and energy orders to balance trade further with the United States, with the future prospects to increase footing of investment and trading flows from the US being in the pipeline. 

Solar power prices to be set via auctionicon

Solar power prices to be set via auction

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

The purchase prices of solar power will be set through auction, instead of using a common price for the entire country, or different prices for different thermal radiation zones, according to officials.

SCIC fully divests Quang Ninh Thermal Powericon

SCIC fully divests Quang Ninh Thermal Power

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

SCIC wishes to fully divest its 11.42 per cent holding in Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC at double the market price, expecting to collect $53.04 million.

Wood Mackenzie: Vietnam becomes Southeast Asia’s hottest solar PV marketicon

Wood Mackenzie: Vietnam becomes Southeast Asia’s hottest solar PV market

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

Vietnam is now the leader in Southeast Asia’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market with the largest installed capacity in the region, Wood Mackenzie said in its statement.

Vietnam, Laos boost cooperation in trade-industry, energy, miningicon

Vietnam, Laos boost cooperation in trade-industry, energy, mining

POLITICS
18/08/2019

A Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam – Laos conference for the development of the industry-trade, energy and mining sectors in the Lao capital of Vientiane from August 16 to 18.

Solar power a victim of its own successicon

Solar power a victim of its own success

FEATURE
21/07/2019

Lured in by the feed-in tariff of 9.35 US cents for solar projects, investors are lining up for approval to generate gigawatts of power in the central provinces of Vietnam where solar irradiation is the strongest.

Vietnam still needs coal-fired thermal powericon

Vietnam still needs coal-fired thermal power

BUSINESS
02/06/2019

Coal-fueled thermal power plants are still an important source of energy for the next decade, when the country will be in dire need of energy for more production, heard attendees at a seminar in HCMC last week.

