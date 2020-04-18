Fitch Ratings
tin tức về Fitch Ratings mới nhất
icon
Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.
icon BUSINESS
16/03/2020
Despite serious blows from the the global health epidemic, Vietnam’s lowered economic growth this year is nevertheless expected to remain far higher than that of regional nations
icon BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Fitch Ratings believes larger, more established finance companies are better-placed to meet the new requirements while newer, smaller companies that concentrate on cash loans may find it harder to shift their business models.
icon BUSINESS
30/12/2019
Fitch Ratings has assigned a first-time long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BB' and long-term local-currency IDR of 'BBB' to ANZ Bank Vietnam Limited (ANZV).
icon BUSINESS
02/11/2019
Fitch Ratings has kept Vietnam's sovereign rating at 'BB' with a positive outlook.
icon BUSINESS
17/09/2019
Fitch Ratings has assigned the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group's (PetroVietnam) first-time long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a positive outlook.
icon BUSINESS
11/07/2019
Vietnam’s banking system is becoming more susceptible to shocks as household leverage continues to increase, but near-term risk appears limited amid the benign operating environment and strong economic growth.
icon BUSINESS
12/06/2019
The Vietnamese Government has succeeded in decreasing public debt from 53 percent of GDP in 2016 to 50.5 percent by the end of last year, according to Fitch Ratings.
icon BUSINESS
14/04/2019
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday assigned Viet Nam’s National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) a long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a stable outlook for the first time.