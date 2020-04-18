Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Fitch Ratings

tin tức về Fitch Ratings mới nhất

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
BUSINESS

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

 
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact

18/04/2020
Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'

Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'

10/04/2020
Economy growing against the flow

Economy growing against the flow

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Despite serious blows from the the global health epidemic, Vietnam’s lowered economic growth this year is nevertheless expected to remain far higher than that of regional nations

Vietnam's new consumer finance curbs to challenge business models: Fitch

Vietnam's new consumer finance curbs to challenge business models: Fitch

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

Fitch Ratings believes larger, more established finance companies are better-placed to meet the new requirements while newer, smaller companies that concentrate on cash loans may find it harder to shift their business models.

Fitch assigns ANZ Vietnam first-time 'BB' rating; positive outlook

Fitch assigns ANZ Vietnam first-time 'BB' rating; positive outlook

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

Fitch Ratings has assigned a first-time long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BB' and long-term local-currency IDR of 'BBB' to ANZ Bank Vietnam Limited (ANZV).

Fitch Ratings affirms Vietnam's sovereign rating at 'BB' with positive outlook

Fitch Ratings affirms Vietnam’s sovereign rating at 'BB' with positive outlook

BUSINESS
02/11/2019

Fitch Ratings has kept Vietnam's sovereign rating at 'BB' with a positive outlook.

Fitch Ratings assigns PetroVietnam at 'BB' for first time

Fitch Ratings assigns PetroVietnam at ‘BB’ for first time

BUSINESS
17/09/2019

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group's (PetroVietnam) first-time long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a positive outlook.

VN banks more vulnerable to shocks as leverage rises: Fitch Ratings

VN banks more vulnerable to shocks as leverage rises: Fitch Ratings

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

Vietnam’s banking system is becoming more susceptible to shocks as household leverage continues to increase, but near-term risk appears limited amid the benign operating environment and strong economic growth.

Fitch Ratings: Vietnam succeeds in lowering public debt

Fitch Ratings: Vietnam succeeds in lowering public debt

BUSINESS
12/06/2019

The Vietnamese Government has succeeded in decreasing public debt from 53 percent of GDP in 2016 to 50.5 percent by the end of last year, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch Ratings confirms creditworthiness of Vietnam's power transmission giant

Fitch Ratings confirms creditworthiness of Vietnam’s power transmission giant

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday assigned Viet Nam’s National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) a long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a stable outlook for the first time.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
