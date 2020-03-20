Italy
tin tức về Italy mới nhất
The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.
SOCIETY
10/03/2020
The entire population - some 60 million people - are told to stay at home amid the outbreak.
SOCIETY
09/03/2020
Italy's coronavirus death toll jumps by 133 in a day to 366, as millions adapt to new restrictions.
POLITICS
04/03/2020
The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese in Iran and Italy to stay vigilant as the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is rampant in those countries.
SOCIETY
04/03/2020
No Vietnamese in Italy have been reported to have contracted the acute respiratory disease caused by the the new coronavirus (COVID-19) so far, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue.
SOCIETY
03/03/2020
Vietnam's decision was made following a surge in infected cases in Italy which have surpassed 2,000 as of March 3.
POLITICS
03/03/2020
Vietnam will unilaterally stop granting visa-free entry to all Italian citizens from 0:00 am on March 3, amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic as the number of infected cases is rising rapidly in this country.
SOCIETY
01/03/2020
Passengers entering Vietnam from or through Iran or Italy are required to fill out medical declaration forms as of February 29 amid the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic in the two countries.
SOCIETY
29/02/2020
What is life like for a family living in one of Italy's quarantined villages?
SOCIETY
28/02/2020
Italy suffers losses as the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe, as infections spread to more countries.
SOCIETY
27/02/2020
Europe's worst-hit country reports a rise of 25% in a day, as the virus spreads fast outside China.
SOCIETY
26/02/2020
Cases have emerged in several countries involving travellers from Italy, but borders remain open.
Thị trường
25/02/2020
Trước diễn biến xấu của dịch Covid-19, Hiệp hội Du lịch Việt Nam vừa yêu cầu các đơn vị lữ hành dừng tổ chức các đoàn đi du lịch tới Hàn Quốc, Nhật Bản, Italy, Iran; đồng thời không đón khách từ các thị trường đang có dịch.
SOCIETY
25/02/2020
It comes as the number of cases globally surpasses 80,000 and amid fears of a possible pandemic.
Sức khoẻ 24h
25/02/2020
Trong khi số lượng bệnh nhân mắc Covid-19 tăng vọt tại Italy, bệnh nhân số 0 vẫn chưa được tìm thấy.
SOCIETY
24/02/2020
More infections are reported around the world as governments struggle to contain outbreaks.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020
Italy quarantines whole towns, closes schools and cancels sports fixtures as infections increase.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/12/2019
The 2019 International Food Festival – the 7th of its kind recently held in Hanoi – warmed the winter thanks to the purpose of raising fund for poor children.