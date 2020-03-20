Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Italy

tin tức về Italy mới nhất

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than twoicon
SOCIETY10 giờ trước0

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

 
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's

icon20/03/20200
Coronavirus: Could the US do what Italy has done?

Coronavirus: Could the US do what Italy has done?

icon11/03/20200
Coronavirus: Italy extends emergency measures nationwideicon

Coronavirus: Italy extends emergency measures nationwide

SOCIETY
10/03/2020

The entire population - some 60 million people - are told to stay at home amid the outbreak.

Coronavirus: Italy death toll soars amid travel banicon

Coronavirus: Italy death toll soars amid travel ban

SOCIETY
09/03/2020

Italy's coronavirus death toll jumps by 133 in a day to 366, as millions adapt to new restrictions.

Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19icon

Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19

POLITICS
04/03/2020

The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese in Iran and Italy to stay vigilant as the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is rampant in those countries.

No Vietnamese in Italy reported having contracted COVID-19icon

No Vietnamese in Italy reported having contracted COVID-19

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

No Vietnamese in Italy have been reported to have contracted the acute respiratory disease caused by the the new coronavirus (COVID-19) so far, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue.

Vietnam suspends entry for Italians over Covid-19icon

Vietnam suspends entry for Italians over Covid-19

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

Vietnam's decision was made following a surge in infected cases in Italy which have surpassed 2,000 as of March 3.

Vietnam temporarily suspends visa-free entry for Italians: Deputy PMicon

Vietnam temporarily suspends visa-free entry for Italians: Deputy PM

POLITICS
03/03/2020

Vietnam will unilaterally stop granting visa-free entry to all Italian citizens from 0:00 am on March 3, amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic as the number of infected cases is rising rapidly in this country.

Health declaration required for passengers from Iran and Italyicon

Health declaration required for passengers from Iran and Italy

SOCIETY
01/03/2020

Passengers entering Vietnam from or through Iran or Italy are required to fill out medical declaration forms as of February 29 amid the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic in the two countries.

Coronavirus: Quarantined inside Italy's red zoneicon

Coronavirus: Quarantined inside Italy's red zone

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

What is life like for a family living in one of Italy's quarantined villages?

Coronavirus in Europe: epidemic or 'infodemic'?icon

Coronavirus in Europe: epidemic or 'infodemic'?

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

Italy suffers losses as the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe, as infections spread to more countries.

Coronavirus cases surge to 400 in Italyicon

Coronavirus cases surge to 400 in Italy

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

Europe's worst-hit country reports a rise of 25% in a day, as the virus spreads fast outside China.

Coronavirus: Outbreak spreads in Europe from Italyicon

Coronavirus: Outbreak spreads in Europe from Italy

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Cases have emerged in several countries involving travellers from Italy, but borders remain open.

Không đón khách, dừng tour đến 4 nước có dịch Covid-19icon

Không đón khách, dừng tour đến 4 nước có dịch Covid-19

Thị trường
25/02/2020

Trước diễn biến xấu của dịch Covid-19, Hiệp hội Du lịch Việt Nam vừa yêu cầu các đơn vị lữ hành dừng tổ chức các đoàn đi du lịch tới Hàn Quốc, Nhật Bản, Italy, Iran; đồng thời không đón khách từ các thị trường đang có dịch.

Coronavirus: Worst-hit countries boost containment effortsicon

Coronavirus: Worst-hit countries boost containment efforts

SOCIETY
25/02/2020

It comes as the number of cases globally surpasses 80,000 and amid fears of a possible pandemic.

Italy đau đầu tìm bệnh nhân số 0 nhiễm Covid-19icon

Italy đau đầu tìm bệnh nhân số 0 nhiễm Covid-19

Sức khoẻ 24h
25/02/2020

Trong khi số lượng bệnh nhân mắc Covid-19 tăng vọt tại Italy, bệnh nhân số 0 vẫn chưa được tìm thấy.

Coronavirus: Rapid spread raises fears of global pandemicicon

Coronavirus: Rapid spread raises fears of global pandemic

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

More infections are reported around the world as governments struggle to contain outbreaks.

Coronavirus: Venice Carnival closes as Italy imposes lockdownicon

Coronavirus: Venice Carnival closes as Italy imposes lockdown

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020

Italy quarantines whole towns, closes schools and cancels sports fixtures as infections increase.

International Food Festival opens in Hanoiicon

International Food Festival opens in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/12/2019

The 2019 International Food Festival – the 7th of its kind recently held in Hanoi – warmed the winter thanks to the purpose of raising fund for poor children.

 
 
