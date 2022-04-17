Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/4

Lịch thi đấu FA Cup:
17/04 - 22:30: Chelsea - Crystal Palace (FPT Play)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh:
17/04 - 20:15: Newcastle - Leicester City (K+Sport1)
17/04 - 20:15: West Ham - Burnley (K+Sport2)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 32 La Liga:
17/04 - 02:00: Getafe 1-2 Villarreal (On Football)
17/04 - 19:00: Granada - Levante (On Football)
17/04 - 21:15: Atletico Madrid - Espanyol (On Football)
17/04 - 23:30: Athletic Bilbao - Celta Vigo (On Football)
18/04 - 02:00: Sevilla - Real Madrid (On Football)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 33 Serie A:
16/04 - 23:30: Juventus 1-1 Bologna (On Sports+)
17/04 - 01:45: Lazio 1-1 Torino (On Sports+)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 32 Ligue 1:
17/04 - 02:00: Lille 1-2 Lens (On Sports News)
17/04 - 18:00: Nice - Lorient (On Sports News)
17/04 - 20:00: Metz - Clermont
17/04 - 20:00: Montpellier - Reims
17/04 - 20:00: Nantes - Angers
17/04 - 20:00: Troyes - Strasbourg
17/04 - 22:05: Lyon - Bordeaux (On Sports)
18/04 - 01:45: Paris SG - Marseille (On Sports News)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 30 Bundesliga:
17/04 - 20:30: Bielefeld - Bayern Munich (On Sports News)
17/04 - 22:30: Union Berlin - Frankfurt (On Sports+)
17/04 - 22:30: Hoffenheim - Greuther Furth (On Sports News)
18/04 - 00:30: Leverkusen - Leipzig (On Sports+)
