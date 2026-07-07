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Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay
|NGÀY - GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|VÒNG
|KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
|7/7 - 02:00
|Bồ Đào Nha 0-1 Tây Ban Nha
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|7/7 - 07:00
|Mỹ vs Bỉ
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|7/7 - 23:00
|Argentina vs Ai Cập
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|8/7 - 03:00
|Thụy Sĩ vs Colombia
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
Link xem trực tiếp trận Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-bo-dao-nha-vs-tay-ban-nha-chung-ket-som-world-cup-2026-2533089.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Đội hình xuất phát Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha
Bồ Đào Nha (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (1), João Cancelo (20), Rúben Dias (3), Renato Veiga (13), Nuno Mendes (25), João Neves (15), Vitinha (23), Pedro Neto (18), Bruno Fernandes (8), João Félix (11), Cristiano Ronaldo (7)
Tây Ban Nha (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón (23), Pedro Porro (12), Pau Cubarsí (22), Aymeric Laporte (14), Marc Cucurella (24), Pedri (20), Rodri (16), Lamine Yamal (19), Dani Olmo (10), Álex Baena (15), Mikel Oyarzabal (21)
Link xem trực tiếp trận Mỹ vs Bỉ
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-my-vs-bi-vong-1-8-world-cup-2026-2533230.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Mỹ vs Bỉ
Mỹ (4-3-3): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic
Bỉ (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere
Link xem trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Ai Cập
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Argentina vs Ai Cập
Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Martinez, Almada
Ai Cập: Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Rabia; Ashour, Lasheen, Ateya, Ziko; Salah, Marmoush
Link xem trực tiếp trận Thụy Sĩ vs Colombia
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Thụy Sĩ vs Colombia
Thụy Sĩ (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Sow, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.
Colombia (4-3-3): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios, Rodriguez; Arias, Cordoba, Diaz.