Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay
NGÀY - GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU VÒNG KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
7/7 - 02:00 Bồ Đào Nha 0-1 Tây Ban Nha Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
7/7 - 07:00 Mỹ vs Bỉ Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
7/7 - 23:00 Argentina vs Ai Cập Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
8/7 - 03:00 Thụy Sĩ vs Colombia Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9

Link xem trực tiếp trận Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-bo-dao-nha-vs-tay-ban-nha-chung-ket-som-world-cup-2026-2533089.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html

Đội hình xuất phát Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha

Bồ Đào Nha (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (1), João Cancelo (20), Rúben Dias (3), Renato Veiga (13), Nuno Mendes (25), João Neves (15), Vitinha (23), Pedro Neto (18), Bruno Fernandes (8), João Félix (11), Cristiano Ronaldo (7)

Tây Ban Nha (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón (23), Pedro Porro (12), Pau Cubarsí (22), Aymeric Laporte (14), Marc Cucurella (24), Pedri (20), Rodri (16), Lamine Yamal (19), Dani Olmo (10), Álex Baena (15), Mikel Oyarzabal (21)

Link xem trực tiếp trận Mỹ vs Bỉ

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-my-vs-bi-vong-1-8-world-cup-2026-2533230.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Mỹ vs Bỉ

Mỹ (4-3-3): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic

Bỉ (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Link xem trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Ai Cập

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Argentina vs Ai Cập

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Martinez, Almada

Ai Cập: Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Rabia; Ashour, Lasheen, Ateya, Ziko; Salah, Marmoush

Link xem trực tiếp trận Thụy Sĩ vs Colombia

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Thụy Sĩ vs Colombia

Thụy Sĩ (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Sow, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.
Colombia (4-3-3): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios, Rodriguez; Arias, Cordoba, Diaz.