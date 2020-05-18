Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
logistics

tin tức về logistics mới nhất

Việt Nam chuẩn bị đón làn sóng đầu tư của các tập đoàn công nghệ caoicon
Thông tin & Truyền thông11 giờ trước0

Việt Nam chuẩn bị đón làn sóng đầu tư của các tập đoàn công nghệ cao

Theo một số chuyên gia kinh tế, có 4 lĩnh vực mà các tập đoàn trên thế giới có xu hướng dịch chuyển đầu tư vào Việt Nam là CNTT và công nghệ cao, thiết bị điện tử, thương mại điện tử và logistics, hàng tiêu dùng và bán lẻ.

 
Trung tâm kho vận mới của VietnamPost sẽ giúp giảm 50% chi phí nhân công

Trung tâm kho vận mới của VietnamPost sẽ giúp giảm 50% chi phí nhân công

icon18/05/20200
Bán đứt thu tiền tươi, đại gia kín tiếng gom khoản lớn ngàn tỷ

Bán đứt thu tiền tươi, đại gia kín tiếng gom khoản lớn ngàn tỷ

icon14/05/20200
Young woman finds success in logistics sectoricon

Young woman finds success in logistics sector

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/04/2020

Pham Khánh Linh, 27, the founder of Logivan, has been named on Forbes Vietnam's list of 30 Under 30.

Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrumsicon

Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums

BUSINESS
20/04/2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains globally, logistics firms in Vietnam have experienced decline in revenue but are mustering the strength to overcome the challenges ahead.

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spreeicon

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree

BUSINESS
23/03/2020

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

Logistics firms to lose revenue during pandemicicon

Logistics firms to lose revenue during pandemic

BUSINESS
18/03/2020

Fifteen per cent of Vietnam’s logistics firms estimate they will see revenue cut in half this year compared to 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Driving VN logistics with deeper bilateral co-operationicon

Driving VN logistics with deeper bilateral co-operation

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the accompanying Investment Protection Agreement is driving transformation of Vietnam’s logistics industry.

Delivery franchises booming in Vietnamicon

Delivery franchises booming in Vietnam

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Delivery units operating under the franchise mode have been expanding thanks to the strong development of e-commerce.

Changing licence plate colour leads to more consequencesicon

Changing licence plate colour leads to more consequences

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

The MoPS has proposed to change the colour of the licence plates of ride-hailing vehicles, sparking concerns about increasing expenses, time and labour costs.

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banksicon

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banks

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.

Vietnamese air carriers eye opportunities of direct flight to the USicon

Vietnamese air carriers eye opportunities of direct flight to the US

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

The Ministry of Transport held a roundtable to discuss the possibility of direct flights to the US, and the opportunities and challenges facing the Vietnamese aviation sector.

HCM City to build 8 logistic centresicon

HCM City to build 8 logistic centres

BUSINESS
11/12/2019

HCM City should draft a master plan to develop its logistics sector, Pham Thanh Kien, director of its Department of Trade and Industry, said.

Which are the top 5 business areas in Vietnam in 2020?icon

Which are the top 5 business areas in Vietnam in 2020?

FEATURE
08/12/2019

Business sectors that could capitalize on the 100 million population will be set for strong growth, said an expert.

Vietnam to study logistics investment in Egypticon

Vietnam to study logistics investment in Egypt

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will send a delegation to Egypt to study investment in logistics and promote trade in the second biggest economy in Africa from December 1-6.

Cross-border developments advance logisticsicon

Cross-border developments advance logistics

BUSINESS
08/11/2019

Vietnamese logistics is taking flight with new movements among international investors. 

Singaporean e-logistics groups making waves in Vietnamicon

Singaporean e-logistics groups making waves in Vietnam

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

Singaporean investors are continuing to pour capital into e-logistics firms to tap into the fast-growing market in Vietnam.

MyGo lost in ride-hailing market?icon

MyGo lost in ride-hailing market?

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

MyGo, Viettel Post’s app, will likely decide to focus its fleet on delivery services and drop ride-hailing.

Vietnam's express-delivery providers compete in growing marketicon

Vietnam's express-delivery providers compete in growing market

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

Express delivery service providers have announced bigger investments in apps and technologies to give better experiences to customers.

Cross-border e-commerce serves as channel to boost Vietnam's exportsicon

Cross-border e-commerce serves as channel to boost Vietnam's exports

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

The Internet boom, a young labor force and the strong development of e-commerce all help Vietnamese businesses access foreign markets, especially now that many next-generation FTAs have been signed.

 
 
