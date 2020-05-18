logistics
tin tức về logistics mới nhất
Theo một số chuyên gia kinh tế, có 4 lĩnh vực mà các tập đoàn trên thế giới có xu hướng dịch chuyển đầu tư vào Việt Nam là CNTT và công nghệ cao, thiết bị điện tử, thương mại điện tử và logistics, hàng tiêu dùng và bán lẻ.
29/04/2020
Pham Khánh Linh, 27, the founder of Logivan, has been named on Forbes Vietnam's list of 30 Under 30.
20/04/2020
As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains globally, logistics firms in Vietnam have experienced decline in revenue but are mustering the strength to overcome the challenges ahead.
23/03/2020
Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.
18/03/2020
Fifteen per cent of Vietnam’s logistics firms estimate they will see revenue cut in half this year compared to 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
27/02/2020
The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the accompanying Investment Protection Agreement is driving transformation of Vietnam’s logistics industry.
17/02/2020
Delivery units operating under the franchise mode have been expanding thanks to the strong development of e-commerce.
20/12/2019
The MoPS has proposed to change the colour of the licence plates of ride-hailing vehicles, sparking concerns about increasing expenses, time and labour costs.
18/12/2019
Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.
12/12/2019
The Ministry of Transport held a roundtable to discuss the possibility of direct flights to the US, and the opportunities and challenges facing the Vietnamese aviation sector.
11/12/2019
HCM City should draft a master plan to develop its logistics sector, Pham Thanh Kien, director of its Department of Trade and Industry, said.
08/12/2019
Business sectors that could capitalize on the 100 million population will be set for strong growth, said an expert.
13/11/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will send a delegation to Egypt to study investment in logistics and promote trade in the second biggest economy in Africa from December 1-6.
08/11/2019
Vietnamese logistics is taking flight with new movements among international investors.
07/11/2019
Singaporean investors are continuing to pour capital into e-logistics firms to tap into the fast-growing market in Vietnam.
07/11/2019
MyGo, Viettel Post’s app, will likely decide to focus its fleet on delivery services and drop ride-hailing.
06/11/2019
Express delivery service providers have announced bigger investments in apps and technologies to give better experiences to customers.
06/11/2019
The Internet boom, a young labor force and the strong development of e-commerce all help Vietnamese businesses access foreign markets, especially now that many next-generation FTAs have been signed.