ASEAN and all member states must collaborate to establish a better tax policy system to build sustainability and resilience across the region, found a report launched on Thursday in Ha Noi.
18/05/2020
A low GDP growth rate is unavoidable in 2020 as the economy has been seriously affected by Covid-19.
25/04/2020
The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,
11/03/2020
People who have idle money are engaging in property speculation, but at the same time many producers seriously lack money, according to Pham The Anh from the Hanoi Economics University.
19/01/2020
Building a transparent legal framework; improving business climate; adopting flexible policies on imports, exports and foreign exchange rates; protecting environment will be needed to achieve economic growth target of 6.8%.
08/01/2020
Vietnam needs a “revolution in its policy-making mind-set” before it can take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, said Pham Xuan Hoe from the Banking Strategy Institute, at a forum in Hanoi on January 7.
13/11/2019
Vietnam has the potential to become a leader in tax reform, said Johan Langerock, tax policy expert of Oxfam at the Vietnam Fiscal Policy and Development Forum 2019, which opened in Hanoi on November 13.
02/11/2019
Increasing exports to the US, Vietnam is a step closer to the risk of alleged monetary manipulation as US President Trump tries to reach a trade agreement with China at a negotiation round this October.
14/07/2019
The growth forecast for Vietnam’s economy in 2019 has been upgraded to 6.96% from an earlier estimate of 6.56-6.81% by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR).
30/05/2019
As many as 85 percent of industrial enterprises in Vietnam still lag behind the fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), and only 13 per cent are at the beginner level, one official has warned.
14/09/2017
Cứ nói lương tối thiểu tăng cao mà người lao động có đủ sống không. Họ phải chịu bao vấn đề của xã hội như học hành, con cái, cưới hỏi.
18/01/2017
Trong một thế giới biến động thế này thì tốt nhất, nội lực kinh tế phải mạnh lên, tranh thủ mọi cơ hội để nắm bắt.
17/07/2016
Lạm phát – vốn đang chịu sức ép giá cả
tăng – lại phải thêm mối lo tăng trưởng nóng làm bùng phát trở lại.
12/06/2016
Các chuyên gia đã nhiều lần cảnh báo: Không một ngân sách nào có thể kham được một bộ máy hành chính lớn như Việt Nam.