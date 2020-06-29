Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VEPR

tin tức về VEPR mới nhất

ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: reporticon
BUSINESS29/06/20200

ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: report

ASEAN and all member states must collaborate to establish a better tax policy system to build sustainability and resilience across the region, found a report launched on Thursday in Ha Noi.

 
Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US

Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US

icon18/06/20200
Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue

Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue

icon18/06/20200
It may take one year to recover VN economy: expertsicon

It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts

BUSINESS
18/05/2020

A low GDP growth rate is unavoidable in 2020 as the economy has been seriously affected by Covid-19.

Digital economy to be pillar of future societyicon

Digital economy to be pillar of future society

BUSINESS
25/04/2020

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

Vietnam’s businesses borrow big money for production activitiesicon

Vietnam’s businesses borrow big money for production activities

BUSINESS
11/03/2020

People who have idle money are engaging in property speculation, but at the same time many producers seriously lack money, according to Pham The Anh from the Hanoi Economics University.

Better legal framework needed to fuel economic growth: VEPRicon

Better legal framework needed to fuel economic growth: VEPR

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

Building a transparent legal framework; improving business climate; adopting flexible policies on imports, exports and foreign exchange rates; protecting environment will be needed to achieve economic growth target of 6.8%.

Vietnam needs to change policy or lose out in Industry 4.0icon

Vietnam needs to change policy or lose out in Industry 4.0

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Vietnam needs a “revolution in its policy-making mind-set” before it can take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, said Pham Xuan Hoe from the Banking Strategy Institute, at a forum in Hanoi on January 7.

Vietnam can be a leader in tax reform: Oxfamicon

Vietnam can be a leader in tax reform: Oxfam

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Vietnam has the potential to become a leader in tax reform, said Johan Langerock, tax policy expert of Oxfam at the Vietnam Fiscal Policy and Development Forum 2019, which opened in Hanoi on November 13.

Vietnam export growth brings risk of charge of currency manipulationicon

Vietnam export growth brings risk of charge of currency manipulation

BUSINESS
02/11/2019

Increasing exports to the US, Vietnam is a step closer to the risk of alleged monetary manipulation as US President Trump tries to reach a trade agreement with China at a negotiation round this October.

Vietnam’s economy forecast to grow 6.96% in 2019: think tankicon

Vietnam’s economy forecast to grow 6.96% in 2019: think tank

VIDEO
14/07/2019

The growth forecast for Vietnam’s economy in 2019 has been upgraded to 6.96% from an earlier estimate of 6.56-6.81% by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR).

85 percent of Vietnam's enterprises remain outside of Industry 4.0: reporticon

85 percent of Vietnam's enterprises remain outside of Industry 4.0: report

BUSINESS
30/05/2019

As many as 85 percent of industrial enterprises in Vietnam still lag behind the fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), and only 13 per cent are at the beginner level, one official has warned.

Lương 10 triệu: Vợ chồng công nhân khó sốngicon

Lương 10 triệu: Vợ chồng công nhân khó sống

Đầu tư
14/09/2017
Cứ nói lương tối thiểu tăng cao mà người lao động có đủ sống không. Họ phải chịu bao vấn đề của xã hội như học hành, con cái, cưới hỏi.
Thế giới biến động, nội lực phải mạnh lênicon

Thế giới biến động, nội lực phải mạnh lên

Đầu tư
18/01/2017

Trong một thế giới biến động thế này thì tốt nhất, nội lực kinh tế phải mạnh lên, tranh thủ mọi cơ hội để nắm bắt.

Chưa hết khó khăn đã lo tiền nhiều quáicon

Chưa hết khó khăn đã lo tiền nhiều quá

Tài chính
17/07/2016
Lạm phát – vốn đang chịu sức ép giá cả tăng – lại phải thêm mối lo tăng trưởng nóng làm bùng phát trở lại.
11 triệu người ăn lương: Ngân sách nào kham nổi?icon

11 triệu người ăn lương: Ngân sách nào kham nổi?

Kinh Doanh
12/06/2016
Các chuyên gia đã nhiều lần cảnh báo: Không một ngân sách nào có thể kham được một bộ máy hành chính lớn như Việt Nam.
 
 
