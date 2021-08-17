As of 5 pm on August 17, 2021, the total revenue of the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund was VND8,575 billion, according to updated data provided by the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund Management Board.

Of which, VND188 billion was allocated to vaccine purchase. The balance was VND8,386 billion.

Compared with the data by 5pm on August 17, 2021, the total balance of the fund increased by VND4 billion.

By that time, the total number of organization and individuals donating to the fund was 517,128.

By the time, 13 organizations had committed to donate to the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund but had not transferred the money yet or had transferred part of the committed amount.

Anh Tuan

(Source: VietNamNet)