China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region donated medical supplies worth 62.55 million CNY (about 9.7 million USD) to aid Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight in a ceremony held in Nanning on September 11.

Ambassador of Vietnam to China Pham Sao Mai (L) receives donations of medical supplies from China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to Vietnamese border provinces. (Photo: VNA)

The donations include 800,000 doses of Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine, an ECMO machine and other medical equipment, which will be sent to border provinces of Vietnam. It was the largest-ever aid Guangxi has provided to a foreign partner, showing its great support for Vietnamese neighbouring localities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Governor of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Huang Junhua said the COVID-19 resurgence in Vietnam is of great concern to the region’s Party, administration and people; and that Guangxi views challenges facing Vietnamese border provinces as its own obstacles and wants to provide maximum assistance to help the Vietnamese localities soon stamp out the outbreak.

Accepting the donations on behalf of the Vietnamese provinces, Ambassador of Vietnam to China Pham Sao Mai thanked Guangxi for the gesture, saying it demonstrates the two countries’ long-standing friendship and solidarity.

He also expressed his belief that the recipients will effectively use the donated medical supplies to combat the coronavirus.

The two officials later took the occasion to discuss ways to further step up win-win cooperation between Vietnam and Guangxi.

Mai asked Guangxi to continue facilitating customs clearance of Vietnamese exports, particularly agricultural products and seasonal fruits, to China to prevent supply chain disruption; and urge competent Chinese authorities to give farm produce from Vietnam broader access to the Chinese market.

The ambassador also requested the Chinese side to fully implement three legal documents regarding Vietnam-China land border and properly handle related issues to make it a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development for the benefit of both peoples./. VNA

Source: VietNamNet