Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu announced that the Japanese Government has decided to donate an additional one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam.

The shipment is scheduled to arrive in Ho Chi Minh City on July 16, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

Japan had previously donated nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, and the three shipments arrived in Vietnam on June 16, July 7 and July 9.

Most of the donated vaccine was then delivered to Ho Chi Minh City, the largest coronavirus hotspot in Vietnam.

This is the third time the Japanese government has supplied its vaccine as gifts to the Vietnamese government to help it combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam has so far received nearly eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Sinopharm.

The Ministry of Health reported that as of 06.00am on July 13 more than four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Vietnam. More than 3.8 million people have received the first shot and over 280,000 people have fully received two shots. VOV

