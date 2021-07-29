As of 5 pm on July 26, 2021, the total balance of the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund was VND 8,236 billion, according to updated data provided by the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund Management Board.

Compared with the data by 5pm on July 23, 2021, the total balance of the fund increased by VND7 billion.

By 5pm on July 26, the total amount donated by organizations and individuals at home and abroad to the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund was VND 482,123 billion.

By that time, 14 organizations had committed to donate to the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund but had not transferred the money yet or had transferred part of the committed amount.

US$1 = VND23,200

Anh Tuan (VietNamNet)