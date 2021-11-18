Another batch of one million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Hanoi on November 17, according to the US Embassy in Hanoi.

An additional 1 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the US have arrived in Hanoi. (Photo: US Embassy)

The shipment raised the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to Vietnam to more than 16 million, making the US Vietnam’s largest vaccine donor.

The United States and Vietnam will continue to work as partners in combatting COVID-19 and building back better, said the embassy on its facebook page.

Earlier, more than 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine supported by the US through the COVAX Facility were delivered to Vietnam on November 6.

Vaccine donations by the US have made a practical contribution to Vietnam’s effective control of the disease, demonstrating the US’s commitment to support the country in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to vaccine donations, the US has pledged to provide Vietnam with US$26.7 million to help the country deal with the pandemic and more than US$1 billion to develop health infrastructure in localities.

In June, US President Joe Biden pledged to share a total of 80 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. The White House said about 75% of the vaccines will be delivered through the COVAX Facility, while the remaining 25% will be directly distributed to recipients. VOV

Vietnam receives 1.2 million more Pfizer vaccine doses from US A batch of more than 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the US and channeled through the COVAX Facility arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on November 7.