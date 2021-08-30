The Ministry of Health on August 30 held a ceremony to receive 250,800 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines granted for Vietnam by the Czech Republic Government.

At the vaccine handover ceremony.

The vaccines arrived at the Noi Bai international airport on August 27.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lukas Musil, Deputy Head of Mission at the Czech Republic Embassy in Vietnam, said the vaccine support reflects the special ties fostered between the nations over many years.

He highlighted the mutual support between the two countries, recalling the Vietnamese expat community's active support for the Czech Republic's response to the pandemic last year.

The diplomat affirmed Vietnam is a priority in the Czech Republic's vaccine assistance policy, saying that the Czech Republic is always willing to aid Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control.



He suggested that the two health ministries to hold further discussion on the Czech Republic's support for Vietnam regarding medical equipment and supplies.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong emphasised that Vietnam highly appreciates the vaccine support from the Czech Republic, and pledged to ensure the timely distribution and suitable use of the vaccines./. VNA

Source: VietNamNet