The Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia on July 27 received a cash donation worth 13,130 MYR, or about 3,100 USD, from the local Vietnamese women’s union to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund.

At the handover ceremony

The donation was handed over to Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Viet Thai by head of the union Tran Thi Chang.

Thai said he is deeply touched by the noble gesture of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia for their homeland given that many of them are also facing difficulties during the pandemic. He pledged that the money will be sent to Vietnam as soon as possible.

The ambassador also extended his greetings to Vietnamese people in Malaysia, hoping them will overcome COVID-19 challenges and soon return to normal life.

Chang, for her part, said though the donation is small, it shows the love and responsibility of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia for the fatherland. She expected Vietnam will soon bring the virus under control to make life normal again.

Previously, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia has raised 7,720 MYR for the COVID-19 prevention and control fund./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)