Volunteers in the second phase of the clinical trials of homegrown Covivac COVID-19 vaccine got their second shots on September 15.

The second phase, to last until September 20, is held in Vu Thu district, the northern province of Thai Binh.

More than 50 volunteers received the jabs in the morning, and the number is expected to reach about 80 on the day, according to Associate Prof. Dr. Vu Dinh Thiem, Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE)’s clinical trial centre.

The second phase, to last until September 20, is held in Vu Thu district, the northern province of Thai Binh. It saw the participation of 374 volunteers who have been chosen and classified into three groups for the 3 mcg and 6 mcg dosages and a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Covivac has been developed and produced by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC). It is the second homegrown vaccine approved by the Ministry of Health for clinical trials, after Nano Covax.

Dr. Duong Huu Thai, IVAC Director, said the third phase of the human trials is expected to begin in December after the safety and immunogenicity in the second phase are confirmed.

The third phase would be conducted on more than 4,000 volunteers in Khanh Hoa, Bac Ninh and Thai Binh provinces.

Nguyen Ngo Quang, Deputy Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health, said at least a homegrown vaccine will be licensed for circulation by the end of this year.

For Nano Covax, Quang said the producer and researchers on September 14 submitted the supplemented dossier on the vaccine and completed registration procedures.

Regarding the clinical trials of ARCT-154, a mRNA vaccine developed by US company Arcturus Therapeutics, he said the health ministry has approved the implementation of the second and third trial phases./. VNA

