Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

07/09/2020 00:21:18 (GMT +7)

tag
 

AIPA

tin tức về AIPA mới nhất

Việt Nam tổ chức Đại hội đồng AIPA đặc biệt trong lịch sửicon
Quốc hội04/09/20200

Việt Nam tổ chức Đại hội đồng AIPA đặc biệt trong lịch sử

Chiều nay (4/9), tại Nhà Quốc hội đã diễn ra họp báo thông tin về năm Chủ tịch AIPA 2020 và Đại hội đồng lần thứ 41, Hội đồng Liên nghị viện ASEAN (AIPA 41).

 
AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity

AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity

icon02/09/20200
41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched

icon14/08/20200
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPAicon

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA

POLITICS
04/08/2020

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fighticon

AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight

POLITICS
30/06/2020

The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.

AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable communityicon

AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community

POLITICS
25/06/2020

Leaders of ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are set to convene a teleconferenced dialogue on June 26, 

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19icon

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19

POLITICS
10/04/2020

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 