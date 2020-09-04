AIPA
Chiều nay (4/9), tại Nhà Quốc hội đã diễn ra họp báo thông tin về năm Chủ tịch AIPA 2020 và Đại hội đồng lần thứ 41, Hội đồng Liên nghị viện ASEAN (AIPA 41).
04/08/2020
Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.
30/06/2020
The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.
25/06/2020
Leaders of ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are set to convene a teleconferenced dialogue on June 26,
10/04/2020
All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections.