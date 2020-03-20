Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
hoang sa

tin tức về hoang sa mới nhất

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Seaicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY20/03/20200

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

 
New book on offshore archipelago published

New book on offshore archipelago published

icon16/03/20200
Memorial service honours martyrs of Gac Ma Reef

Memorial service honours martyrs of Gac Ma Reef

icon15/03/20200
32 years of Gac Ma battleicon

32 years of Gac Ma battle

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/03/2020

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new springicon

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring

FEATURE
09/02/2020

“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.” 

Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Saicon

Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/11/2019

Vietnam rejects all the contents regarding Vietnam of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on November 8.

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's lifeicon

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's life

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3icon

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Those who never grew old, who lie in Truong Saicon

Those who never grew old, who lie in Truong Sa

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
14/10/2019

To set up landmarks and maintain sovereignty over 33 military posts in the Truong Sa islands (Spratly), blood, sweat and tears of many generations have been sacrificed.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on October 14-20icon

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on October 14-20

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberationicon

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberation

PHOTOS
08/10/2019

The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).

The U-shaped seamless line in the East Sea: China's new trick for illegal purposesicon

The U-shaped seamless line in the East Sea: China's new trick for illegal purposes

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
28/09/2019

Researchers have questioned whether the "new map of the People’s Republic of China" is a fabrication that serves illegal purposes.

World Sports News in Brieficon

World Sports News in Brief

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/09/2019

Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.

China and the decade-long lie about the East Sea storyicon

China and the decade-long lie about the East Sea story

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
25/09/2019

China has played a new trick with the "new map of the People's Republic of China", saying that the map was first published in 1951 and has just been "discovered”. The country constantly acts contrary to international laws in the East Sea.

The rights of Vietnam, a member of UNCLOSicon

The rights of Vietnam, a member of UNCLOS

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
22/09/2019

The area of waters and continental shelf in which Vietnam can enjoy the rights for the sea and resources in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is approximately 1 million square kilometers.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnamicon

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
21/09/2019

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Chinese brings ships back to Vietnam’s watersicon

Chinese brings ships back to Vietnam’s waters

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
01/09/2019

Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales (Australia) made a comment on the return of the Chinese Haiyang 8 infringing on Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

China uses militia at Vanguard Bankicon

China uses militia at Vanguard Bank

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
28/08/2019

Few people have paid attention to the tensions at the Tu Chinh (Vanguard) Bank – the presence of Chinese maritime militia at Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), together with marine surveillance vessels which have worked as the main force.

Tropical depression likely to turn into storm, bring rains to North VNicon

Tropical depression likely to turn into storm, bring rains to North VN

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

A tropical depression near the East Sea is forecast to turn into a storm and enter the East Sea region on Wednesday and Thursday.

US defense department concerned by China’s coercion against Vietnam in East Seaicon

US defense department concerned by China’s coercion against Vietnam in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
27/08/2019

The US Department of Defense yesterday expressed its deep concern at China’s “coercive interference” in Vietnam’s longstanding oil and gas activities in the East Sea, and its continued efforts to violate the rules-based international order.

 
 
