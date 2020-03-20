hoang sa
tin tức về hoang sa mới nhất
Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
13/03/2020
32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.
09/02/2020
“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.”
13/11/2019
Vietnam rejects all the contents regarding Vietnam of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on November 8.
28/10/2019
Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.
28/10/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
14/10/2019
To set up landmarks and maintain sovereignty over 33 military posts in the Truong Sa islands (Spratly), blood, sweat and tears of many generations have been sacrificed.
14/10/2019
08/10/2019
The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).
28/09/2019
Researchers have questioned whether the "new map of the People’s Republic of China" is a fabrication that serves illegal purposes.
26/09/2019
Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.
25/09/2019
China has played a new trick with the "new map of the People's Republic of China", saying that the map was first published in 1951 and has just been "discovered”. The country constantly acts contrary to international laws in the East Sea.
22/09/2019
The area of waters and continental shelf in which Vietnam can enjoy the rights for the sea and resources in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is approximately 1 million square kilometers.
21/09/2019
Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).
01/09/2019
Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales (Australia) made a comment on the return of the Chinese Haiyang 8 infringing on Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
28/08/2019
Few people have paid attention to the tensions at the Tu Chinh (Vanguard) Bank – the presence of Chinese maritime militia at Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), together with marine surveillance vessels which have worked as the main force.
27/08/2019
A tropical depression near the East Sea is forecast to turn into a storm and enter the East Sea region on Wednesday and Thursday.
27/08/2019
The US Department of Defense yesterday expressed its deep concern at China’s “coercive interference” in Vietnam’s longstanding oil and gas activities in the East Sea, and its continued efforts to violate the rules-based international order.