Son Heung-min lên đồng, Tottenham cho Arsenal và MU 'ngửi khói'

Bàn thắng
Tottenham: Son Heung-min (3’, 66’, 71’); Kulusevski (50’)
Đội hình thi đấu:
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne (Young 80'), McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Coutinho (Buendia 70'), Ings (Bailey 70'), Watkins
Tottenham: Lloris, Romero, Eric Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty (Reguilon 21'), Kulusevski (Bergwijn 84'), Harry Kane, Son Heung-min (Moura 78')'
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|23
|4
|3
|52
|73
|2
|Liverpool
|30
|22
|6
|2
|57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|30
|18
|8
|4
|41
|62
|4
|Tottenham
|31
|18
|3
|10
|19
|57
|5
|Arsenal
|30
|17
|3
|10
|9
|54
|6
|West Ham
|31
|15
|6
|10
|11
|51
|7
|Manchester United
|31
|14
|9
|8
|7
|51
|8
|Wolves
|32
|15
|4
|13
|5
|49
|9
|Crystal Palace
|30
|8
|13
|9
|4
|37
|10
|Leicester
|28
|10
|7
|11
|-4
|37
|11
|Brighton
|31
|8
|13
|10
|-9
|37
|12
|Aston Villa
|31
|11
|3
|17
|-4
|36
|13
|Southampton
|31
|8
|12
|11
|-15
|36
|14
|Newcastle
|31
|8
|10
|13
|-20
|34
|15
|Brentford
|31
|9
|6
|16
|-11
|33
|16
|Leeds
|32
|8
|9
|15
|-30
|33
|17
|Everton
|30
|8
|4
|18
|-19
|28
|18
|Burnley
|29
|4
|12
|13
|-17
|24
|19
|Watford
|31
|6
|4
|21
|-31
|22
|20
|Norwich
|30
|4
|6
|20
|-45
|18
Thiên Bình