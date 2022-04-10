Thể thao

Son Heung-min lên đồng, Tottenham cho Arsenal và MU 'ngửi khói'

Son Heung-min chói sáng với cú hat-trick mang về chiến thắng tưng bừng 4-0 cho Tottenham ngay trên sân của Aston Villa, ở vòng 32 Ngoại hạng Anh.

Tottenham: Son Heung-min (3’, 66’, 71’); Kulusevski (50’)

Sau khi cả MU và Arsenal đều ngã ngựa, Tottenham nhập cuộc đầy hứng khởi trên sân của Aston Villa. Ngay phút thứ 3, Son Heung-min tung cú đá chân trái đưa bóng dội cột dọc rồi bay vào lưới chủ nhà
Tiền đạo người Hàn Quốc có một ngày thi đấu bùng nổ
Sau khi Kulusevski nâng tỷ số lên 2-0 ở phút 70, đến phút 66 Son lại điền tên lên bảng tỷ số
Chỉ 5 phút sau đó, ngôi sao sáng nhất bóng đá châu Á hoàn tất cú hat-trick rực rỡ bằng một loạt những pha phối hợp ăn ý với Kulusevski trước khi đệm lòng dễ dàng ấn định thắng lợi 4-0 cho “Gà trống”
Chủ nhà Aston Villa hoàn toàn bất lực trước Spurs
Thủ thành Hugo Lloris có trận đấu xuất sắc
HLV Conte ăn mừng phấn khích với cộng sự
Dù không ghi bàn nhưng Harry Kane lập cú đúp kiến tạo
Tottenham bay cao trên đôi cánh Son - Kane
Chiến thắng tưng bừng giúp Tottenham chiếm lợi thế khá lớn trong cuộc đua top 4. Họ hiện đang có 57 điểm sau 31 trận, nhiều hơn Arsenal 3 điểm, đá nhiều hơn 1 trận nhưng có hiệu số bàn thắng bại tốt hơn nhiều.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne (Young 80'), McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Coutinho (Buendia 70'), Ings (Bailey 70'), Watkins
Tottenham: Lloris, Romero, Eric Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty (Reguilon 21'), Kulusevski (Bergwijn 84'), Harry Kane, Son Heung-min (Moura 78')'

STTĐộiTrậnTHBHSĐiểm
1Manchester City3023435273
2Liverpool3022625772
3Chelsea3018844162
4Tottenham31183101957
5Arsenal3017310954
6West Ham31156101151
7Manchester United311498751
8Wolves3215413549
9Crystal Palace308139437
10Leicester2810711-437
11Brighton3181310-937
12Aston Villa3111317-436
13Southampton3181211-1536
14Newcastle3181013-2034
15Brentford319616-1133
16Leeds328915-3033
17Everton308418-1928
18Burnley2941213-1724
19Watford316421-3122
20Norwich304620-4518

Thiên Bình

