Kết quả bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:
16/05 - 16:00: Malaysia - Campuchia (VTV6, On Football)
16/05 - 19:00: Lào - Thái Lan (VTV6, On Football)
Kết quả vòng 37 Ngoại hạng Anh:
15/05 - 18:00: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley
15/05 - 20:00: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace
15/05 - 20:00: Leeds Utd 1-1 Brighton
15/05 - 20:00: Watford 1-5 Leicester City
15/05 - 20:00: West Ham 2-2 Man City
15/05 - 20:00: Wolverhampton 1-1 Norwich City
15/05 - 22:00: Everton 2-3 Brentford
Kết quả vòng 37 Sere A:
15/05 - 01:45: Roma 1-1 Venezia
15/05 - 17:30: Bologna 1-3 Sassuolo
15/05 - 20:00: Napoli 3-0 Genoa
15/05 - 23:00: AC Milan 2-0 Atalanta
16/05 - 01:45: Cagliari 1-3 Inter Milan
Kết quả vòng 37 La Liga:
16/05 - 00:30: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Osasuna
16/05 - 00:30: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Sevilla
16/05 - 00:30: Cadiz 1-1 Real Madrid
16/05 - 00:30: Celta Vigo 1-1 Elche
16/05 - 00:30: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona
16/05 - 00:30: Levante 3-1 Alaves
16/05 - 00:30: Mallorca 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
16/05 - 00:30: Betis 2-0 Granada
16/05 - 00:30: Villarreal 1-2 Real Sociedad
