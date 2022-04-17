Thể thao

17/04/2022   05:02 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 17/4: Liverpool hạ Man City, MU tìm lại nụ cười

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 17/4 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá bán kết FA Cup, vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 32 La Liga., vòng 32 Ligue 1, vòng 33 Serie A và vòng 30 Bundesliga.

Kết quả FA Cup:

16/04 - 21:30: Man City 2-3 Liverpool (FPT Play)

17/04 - 22:30: Chelsea - Crystal Palace (FPT Play)

Liverpool thắng kịch tính Man City ở bán kết FA Cup

Kết quả AFC Champions League 2022

16/04 - 18:00: HAGL 1-2 Yokohama (VTV5, VTV6, FPT Play)

16/04 - 21:00: Jeonbuk 0-0 Sydney FC (FPT Play)

Kết quả vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh:

16/04 - 18:30: Tottenham 0-1 Brighton (K+Sport1)

16/04 - 21:00: Man Utd 3-2 Norwich City (K+Sport1)

16/04 - 21:00: Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (K+Sport2)

16/04 - 21:00: Watford 1-2 Brentford (K+Life)

Ronaldo giúp MU có 3 điểm quý giá trước Norwich

Kết quả vòng 32 La Liga:

16/04 - 02:00: Real Sociedad 0-0 Betis (On Football)

16/04 - 19:00: Elche 3-0 Mallorca (On Football)

16/04 - 21:15: Alaves 1-0 Rayo Vallecano (On Football)

16/04 - 23:30: Valencia - Osasuna (On Football)

17/04 - 02:00: Getafe - Villarreal (On Football

Kết quả vòng 33 Serie A:

16/04 - 00:00: Spezia 1-3 Inter Milan (On Sports+)

16/04 - 02:00: AC Milan 2-0 Genoa (On Sports+)

16/04 - 17:30: Cagliari 1-0 Sassuolo (On Sports News)

16/04 - 19:30: Sampdoria 1-2 Salernitana (ON)

16/04 - 19:30: Udinese 4-1 Empoli  (ON)

16/04 - 21:30: Fiorentina 1-0 Venezia (On Sports+)

Kết quả vòng 32 Ligue 1:

16/04 - 02:00: Rennes 2-3 Monaco (On Sports News)

16/04 - 22:00: St.Etienne - Brest (ON)

17/04 - 02:00: Lille - Lens (On Sports News)

Kết quả vòng 30 Bundesliga:

16/04 - 20:30: Dortmund 6-1 Wolfsburg  (On Sports News)

16/04 - 20:30: Augsburg 0-1 Hertha Berlin (ON)

16/04 - 20:30: Mainz 05 0-0 Stuttgart (ON)

16/04 - 20:30: Freiburg 3-0 Bochum (ON)

16/04 - 23:30: Gladbach - FC Koln (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết Cup C1 2021-2022 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết UEFA Champions League mới nhất.
Lịch thi đấu vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh mới nhất - Cập nhật lịch thi đấu và xem trực tiếp vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh trên K+ mới nhất.
Lịch thi đấu của U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bảng A có sự góp mặt của U23 Việt Nam môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

