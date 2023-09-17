|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
16/09
18:30
|
Wolverhampton - Liverpool
|
K+SPORT 1
|
16/09
21:00
|
Man Utd - Brighton
|
K+SPORT 1
|
West Ham - Manchester City
|
K+SPORT 2
|
Tottenham - Sheffield Utd
|
K+LIFE
|
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
|
K+CINE
|
Fulham - Luton
|
K+Live 1
|
16/09
23:30
|
Newcastle - Brentford
|
K+SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
16/09
19:00
|
Ath.Bilbao - Cadiz
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
16/09
21:15
|
Valencia - Atletico Madrid
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
16/09
23:30
|
Celta Vigo - Mallorca
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
17/09
02:00
|
Barcelona - Real Betis
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
16/09
20:00
|
Juventus - Lazio
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
16/09
23:00
|
Inter Milan - AC Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
17/09
01:45
|
Genoa - Napoli
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
16/0
20:30
|
Freiburg - Dortmund
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Koln - Hoffenheim
|
Mainz - Stuttgart
|
RB Leipzig - Augsburg
|
Wolfsburg - Union Berlin
|
16/09
23:30
|
Bochum - E.Frankfurt
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
16/09
22:00
|
Rennes - Lille
|
ON SPORTS +
|
17/09
2:00
|
Lens - Metz
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
16/09
21:00
|
Blackburn - Middlesbrough
|
Bristol City - West Brom
|
Huddersfield - Rotherham Utd
|
Norwich - Stoke
|
Preston - Plymouth
|
QPR - Sunderland
|
Sheffield Wed - Ipswich
|
Watford - Birmingham
|
17/09
01:45
|
Cardiff - Swansea
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
17/09
01:00
|
[14] Newells Old Boys - Club Union
|
17/09
3:00
|
San Lorenzo - Racing Club
|
17/09
05:00
|
Tucuman - Barracas Central
|
17/09
07:00
|
Talleres - Instituto
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 23
|
17/09
02:00
|
Vasco da Gama - Fluminense
|
17/09
07:00
|
Atletico Mineiro - Botafogo
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023
|
17/09
2:30
|
New York City - New York RB
|
17/09
04:00
|
Atlanta United - Inter Miami
|
17/09
06:30
|
CF Montreal - Chicago Fire
|
Charlotte - DC. United
|
Orlando City - Columbus Crew
|
Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
|
Toronto FC - Vancouver Whitecaps
|
17/09
07:30
|
FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders
|
Houston Dynamo - St Louis City
|
Minnesota FC - Sporting Kansas
|
17/09
08:30
|
Colorado Rapids - New England
|
17/09
09:30
|
Los Angeles FC - L.A Galaxy
|
San Jose - Real Salt Lake
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
16/09
19:00
|
Abha - Al Ettifaq
|
16/09
22:00
|
Al Hazem - Al Tai
|
Al Raed - Al Nassr
|
17/09
01:00
|
Al Ahli - Al Taawon
|
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 27
|
16/09
16:00
|
Kashima Antlers - Cerezo Osaka
|
16/09
17:00
|
Avispa Fukuoka - Nagoya
|
C. Sapporo - Shonan Bellmare
|
S.Hiroshima - Vissel Kobe
Xem ngay lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam tại Asiad 19 cập nhật liên tục tại đây!