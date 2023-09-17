NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

16/09

18:30

Wolverhampton - Liverpool

K+SPORT 1

16/09

21:00

Man Utd - Brighton

K+SPORT 1

West Ham - Manchester City

K+SPORT 2

Tottenham - Sheffield Utd

K+LIFE

Aston Villa - Crystal Palace

K+CINE

Fulham - Luton

K+Live 1

16/09

23:30

Newcastle - Brentford

K+SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

16/09

19:00

Ath.Bilbao - Cadiz

SCTV Thể Thao

16/09

21:15

 Valencia - Atletico Madrid

SCTV Thể Thao

16/09

23:30

Celta Vigo - Mallorca

SCTV Thể Thao

17/09

02:00

Barcelona - Real Betis

SCTV Thể Thao

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

16/09

20:00

Juventus - Lazio

ON FOOTBALL

16/09

23:00

Inter Milan - AC Milan

ON FOOTBALL

17/09

01:45

Genoa - Napoli

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

16/0

20:30

Freiburg - Dortmund

ON SPORTS NEWS

Koln - Hoffenheim

Mainz - Stuttgart

RB Leipzig - Augsburg

Wolfsburg - Union Berlin

16/09

23:30

Bochum - E.Frankfurt

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

16/09

22:00

Rennes - Lille

ON SPORTS +

17/09 

2:00

Lens - Metz

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

16/09

21:00

Blackburn - Middlesbrough

Bristol City - West Brom

Huddersfield - Rotherham Utd

Norwich - Stoke

Preston - Plymouth

QPR - Sunderland

Sheffield Wed - Ipswich

Watford - Birmingham

17/09

01:45

Cardiff - Swansea

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

17/09

01:00

[14] Newells Old Boys - Club Union

17/09 

3:00

San Lorenzo - Racing Club

17/09

05:00

Tucuman - Barracas Central

17/09

07:00

 Talleres - Instituto

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 23

17/09

02:00

Vasco da Gama - Fluminense

17/09

07:00

Atletico Mineiro - Botafogo 

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023

17/09

2:30

New York City - New York RB

17/09

04:00

Atlanta United - Inter Miami

17/09

06:30

CF Montreal - Chicago Fire

Charlotte - DC. United

Orlando City - Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati

Toronto FC - Vancouver Whitecaps

17/09

07:30

FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo - St Louis City

Minnesota FC - Sporting Kansas

17/09

08:30

Colorado Rapids - New England

17/09

 09:30

Los Angeles FC - L.A Galaxy

San Jose - Real Salt Lake

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

16/09

19:00

Abha - Al Ettifaq

16/09

22:00

Al Hazem - Al Tai

Al Raed - Al Nassr

17/09

01:00

Al Ahli - Al Taawon

VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 27

16/09

16:00

Kashima Antlers - Cerezo Osaka

16/09

17:00

Avispa Fukuoka - Nagoya

C. Sapporo - Shonan Bellmare

S.Hiroshima - Vissel Kobe

