Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 28/1/2024
Lịch thi đấu Asian Cup 2023
28/1 - 18h30: Australia vs Indonesia - Trực tiếp FPT Play, VTV5
28/1 - 23h00: Tajikistan vs UAE - Trực tiếp FPT Play, VTV2
Lịch thi đấu CAN
29/1 - 0h00: Guinea Xích Đạo vs Guinea
29/1 - 3h00: Ai Cập vs Congo DR
Lịch thi đấu Cúp FA
28/1 - 18h45: West Brom vs Wolves - Trực tiếp FPT Play
28/1 - 21h00: Watford vs Southampton - Trực tiếp FPT Play
28/1 - 21h30: Liverpool vs Norwich - Trực tiếp FPT Play
28/1 - 23h30: Newport vs Man Utd - Trực tiếp FPT Play
Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1
28/1 - 19h00: Montpellier vs Lille - Trực tiếp ON Sports News
28/1 - 21h00: Lorient vs Le Havre
28/1 - 21h00: Clermont vs Strasbourg
28/1 - 21h00: Reims vs Nantes
28/1 - 23h05: Toulouse vs Lens - Trực tiếp ON Sports+
29/1 - 2h45: PSG vs Brest - Trực tiếp ON Sports News
Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga
28/1 - 21h30: Union Berlin vs Darmstadt - Trực tiếp ON Sports News
28/1 - 23h30: Dortmund vs Bochum - Trực tiếp ON Sports News
Lịch thi đấu Serie A
28/1 - 18h30: Genoa vs Lecce - Trực tiếp ON Football
28/1 - 21h00: Verona vs Frosinone - Trực tiếp ON Football
28/1 - 21h00: Monza vs Sassuolo - Trực tiếp ON Sports+
29/1 - 0h00: Lazio vs Napoli - Trực tiếp ON Football
29/1 - 2h45: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan - Trực tiếp ON Sports+
Lịch thi đấu La Liga
28/1 - 20h00: Celta Vigo vs Girona - Trực tiếp SCTV15
28/1 - 22h15: Cadiz vs Bilbao - Trực tiếp SCTV15
29/1 - 0h30: Sevilla vs Osasuna - Trực tiếp SCTV15
29/1 - 3h00: Atletico vs Valencia - Trực tiếp SCTV15
|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 22
|
27/01
|
Real Sociedad 0-0 Rayo Vallecano
|
SCTV 15
|
27/01
|
Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid
|
SCTV 15
|
28/01
|
Barcelona 3-5 Villarreal
|
SCTV 15
|
28/01
|
Mallorca 0-1 Real Betis
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 22
|
27/01
|
Atalanta 2-0 Udinese
|
ON SPORTS+
|
28/01
|
Juventus 1-1 Empoli
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
28/01
|
AC Milan 2-2 Bologna
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 19
|
27/01
|
Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Hoffenheim 1-1 Heidenheim
|
Stuttgart 5-2 RB Leipzig
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Wolfsburg 1-1 Koln
|
Werder Bremen 3-1 Freiburg
|
ON SPORTS
|
28/01
|
Leverkusen 0-0 Monchengladbach
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 19
|
27/01
|
Nice 1-0 Metz
|
ON SPORTS+
|
28/01
|
Marseille 2-2 Monaco
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
FA CUP 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
27/01
|
Ipswich Town 1-2 Maidstone
|
27/01
|
Everton 1-2 Luton Town
|
Leicester 3-0 Birmingham
|
Leeds 1-1 Plymouth
|
Sheffield United 2-5 Brighton
|
28/01
|
Fulham 0-2 Newcastle