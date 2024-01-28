Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 28/1/2024

Lịch thi đấu Asian Cup 2023
28/1 - 18h30: Australia vs Indonesia - Trực tiếp FPT Play, VTV5
28/1 - 23h00: Tajikistan vs UAE - Trực tiếp FPT Play, VTV2
Lịch thi đấu CAN
29/1 - 0h00: Guinea Xích Đạo vs Guinea
29/1 - 3h00: Ai Cập vs Congo DR
Lịch thi đấu Cúp FA
28/1 - 18h45: West Brom vs Wolves - Trực tiếp FPT Play
28/1 - 21h00: Watford vs Southampton - Trực tiếp FPT Play
28/1 - 21h30: Liverpool vs Norwich - Trực tiếp FPT Play
28/1 - 23h30: Newport vs Man Utd - Trực tiếp FPT Play
Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1
28/1 - 19h00: Montpellier vs Lille - Trực tiếp ON Sports News
28/1 - 21h00: Lorient vs Le Havre
28/1 - 21h00: Clermont vs Strasbourg
28/1 - 21h00: Reims vs Nantes
28/1 - 23h05: Toulouse vs Lens - Trực tiếp ON Sports+
29/1 - 2h45: PSG vs Brest - Trực tiếp ON Sports News
Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga
28/1 - 21h30: Union Berlin vs Darmstadt - Trực tiếp ON Sports News
28/1 - 23h30: Dortmund vs Bochum - Trực tiếp ON Sports News
Lịch thi đấu Serie A
28/1 - 18h30: Genoa vs Lecce - Trực tiếp ON Football
28/1 - 21h00: Verona vs Frosinone - Trực tiếp ON Football
28/1 - 21h00: Monza vs Sassuolo - Trực tiếp ON Sports+
29/1 - 0h00: Lazio vs Napoli - Trực tiếp ON Football
29/1 - 2h45: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan - Trực tiếp ON Sports+
Lịch thi đấu La Liga
28/1 - 20h00: Celta Vigo vs Girona - Trực tiếp SCTV15
28/1 - 22h15: Cadiz vs Bilbao - Trực tiếp SCTV15
29/1 - 0h30: Sevilla vs Osasuna - Trực tiếp SCTV15
29/1 - 3h00: Atletico vs Valencia - Trực tiếp SCTV15

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 22

27/01
20:00

 Real Sociedad 0-0 Rayo Vallecano

SCTV 15

27/01
22:15

 Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid

SCTV 15

28/01
00:30

 Barcelona 3-5 Villarreal

SCTV 15

28/01
03:00

 Mallorca 0-1 Real Betis

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 22

27/01
21:00

 Atalanta 2-0 Udinese

ON SPORTS+

28/01
00:00

 Juventus 1-1 Empoli

ON FOOTBALL

28/01
02:45

 AC Milan 2-2 Bologna

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

27/01
21:30

 Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich

ON SPORTS NEWS

 Hoffenheim 1-1 Heidenheim

 Stuttgart 5-2 RB Leipzig

ON FOOTBALL

 Wolfsburg 1-1 Koln

 Werder Bremen 3-1 Freiburg

ON SPORTS

28/01
00:30

 Leverkusen 0-0 Monchengladbach

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

27/01
23:00

 Nice 1-0 Metz

ON SPORTS+

28/01
03:00

 Marseille 2-2 Monaco

ON SPORTS NEWS

FA CUP 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

27/01
19:30

Ipswich Town 1-2 Maidstone

27/01
22:00

Everton 1-2 Luton Town

Leicester 3-0 Birmingham

Leeds 1-1 Plymouth

Sheffield United 2-5 Brighton

28/01
02:00

Fulham 0-2 Newcastle