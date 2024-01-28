Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 28/1/2024

Lịch thi đấu Asian Cup 2023

28/1 - 18h30: Australia vs Indonesia - Trực tiếp FPT Play, VTV5

28/1 - 23h00: Tajikistan vs UAE - Trực tiếp FPT Play, VTV2

Lịch thi đấu CAN

29/1 - 0h00: Guinea Xích Đạo vs Guinea

29/1 - 3h00: Ai Cập vs Congo DR

Lịch thi đấu Cúp FA

28/1 - 18h45: West Brom vs Wolves - Trực tiếp FPT Play

28/1 - 21h00: Watford vs Southampton - Trực tiếp FPT Play

28/1 - 21h30: Liverpool vs Norwich - Trực tiếp FPT Play

28/1 - 23h30: Newport vs Man Utd - Trực tiếp FPT Play

Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1

28/1 - 19h00: Montpellier vs Lille - Trực tiếp ON Sports News

28/1 - 21h00: Lorient vs Le Havre

28/1 - 21h00: Clermont vs Strasbourg

28/1 - 21h00: Reims vs Nantes

28/1 - 23h05: Toulouse vs Lens - Trực tiếp ON Sports+

29/1 - 2h45: PSG vs Brest - Trực tiếp ON Sports News

Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga

28/1 - 21h30: Union Berlin vs Darmstadt - Trực tiếp ON Sports News

28/1 - 23h30: Dortmund vs Bochum - Trực tiếp ON Sports News

Lịch thi đấu Serie A

28/1 - 18h30: Genoa vs Lecce - Trực tiếp ON Football

28/1 - 21h00: Verona vs Frosinone - Trực tiếp ON Football

28/1 - 21h00: Monza vs Sassuolo - Trực tiếp ON Sports+

29/1 - 0h00: Lazio vs Napoli - Trực tiếp ON Football

29/1 - 2h45: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan - Trực tiếp ON Sports+

Lịch thi đấu La Liga

28/1 - 20h00: Celta Vigo vs Girona - Trực tiếp SCTV15

28/1 - 22h15: Cadiz vs Bilbao - Trực tiếp SCTV15

29/1 - 0h30: Sevilla vs Osasuna - Trực tiếp SCTV15

29/1 - 3h00: Atletico vs Valencia - Trực tiếp SCTV15