22/03/2021 01:38:54 (GMT +7)

Miss Grand International

Miss Grand 2020: Ngọc Thảo suýt ngã, nhiều thí sinh lộ bụng mỡ, đùi thô
Thời trang20/03/20210
Thời trang20/03/20210

Miss Grand 2020: Ngọc Thảo suýt ngã, nhiều thí sinh lộ bụng mỡ, đùi thô

Trong phần thi Áo tắm, đại diện từ Myanmar bị lộ ngực, Ngọc Thảo và Hoa hậu Cuba suýt té khi đang đi xuống cầu thang khi trình diễn.
 
Miss Grand 2020: Hoa hậu Kenya, Nigeria dương tính với Covid-19

Miss Grand 2020: Hoa hậu Kenya, Nigeria dương tính với Covid-19

04/03/20210
National costumes unveiled ahead of Miss Grand International Vietnam

National costumes unveiled ahead of Miss Grand International Vietnam

23/02/20210
Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through yearsicon

Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/04/2020
Mai Phuong Thuy, Kieu Loan, and Phuong Nga are among the five Vietnamese representatives to successfully win the People’s Choice Award at global beauty pageants through the years.
Vietnamese beauties enjoying national costume wins at global pageantsicon

Vietnamese beauties enjoying national costume wins at global pageants

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019
Quynh Mai, Tuong San, and Minh Tu are among the Vietnamese beauties to have worn an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, and finished first in the national costume segments of their respective world pageants throughout the years.
Kieu Loan among Top 10 finishers at Miss Grand International 2019icon

Kieu Loan among Top 10 finishers at Miss Grand International 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, secured a Top 10 finish during the pageant’s grand final which was held in Venezuela on October 26. 
Kiều Loan: Từ người đẹp bị khán giả chê bai đến Top 10 HH Hòa bình 2019icon

Kiều Loan: Từ người đẹp bị khán giả chê bai đến Top 10 HH Hòa bình 2019

Thời trang
26/10/2019
 - Bằng những nỗ lực của mình, Kiều Loan đã nhận được sự cổ vũ nhiệt tình của khán giả quê nhà. Và Top Miss Grand International 2019 là thành tích hoàn toàn xứng đáng với đại diện của Việt Nam.
Kiều Loan lọt Top 10, Venezuela đăng quang Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019icon

Kiều Loan lọt Top 10, Venezuela đăng quang Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019

Thời trang
26/10/2019
 - Sáng 26/10, chung kết cuộc thi Miss Grand International 2019 (Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019) được diễn ra tại Venezuela. Đại diện Việt Nam là Á hậu Kiều Loan không được công bố trong Top 20 ở phần mở màn.
VN representative Kieu Loan competes in semi-finals of Miss Grand Internationalicon

VN representative Kieu Loan competes in semi-finals of Miss Grand International

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/10/2019
Vietnamese representative Kieu Loan together with 59 other contestants participated in the swimsuit and evening gown segments of the semi-finals of Miss Grand International 2019 in Venezuela on October 23.
Kiều Loan khoe lưng trần, người đẹp Ai Cập hớ hênh tại bán kết Hoa hậu Hòa bình 2019icon

Kiều Loan khoe lưng trần, người đẹp Ai Cập hớ hênh tại bán kết Hoa hậu Hòa bình 2019

Thời trang
24/10/2019
 - Tối 23/10, đêm thi Bán kết của Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019 (Miss Grand International 2019) được diễn ra tại Venezuela. Á hậu Kiều Loan gây bất ngờ với trang phục độc lạ, ít xuất hiện tại cuộc thi này.
Vietnam's Kieu Loan unveils national costume ahead of Miss Grand International showicon

Vietnam's Kieu Loan unveils national costume ahead of Miss Grand International show

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, has released a number of images featuring the outfit she will wear during the national costume segment of the ongoing beauty pageant in Venezuela.
Á hậu Kiều Loan vẫn tự tin dù gặp sự cố trang phục về Hội An gắn 2000 bóng đènicon

Á hậu Kiều Loan vẫn tự tin dù gặp sự cố trang phục về Hội An gắn 2000 bóng đèn

Thời trang
22/10/2019
 - Á hậu Kiều Loan mặc bộ trang phục 'Huyền Đăng hội' được gắn 2000 bóng đèn trong phần thi Trang phục dân tộc ở Miss Grand International 2019 (Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019), diễn ra vào tối 21/10 (giờ Việt Nam) tại Venezuela.
Á hậu Kiều Loan lên tiếng chuyện lấn át thí sinh ở Hoa hậu Hòa bình 2019icon

Á hậu Kiều Loan lên tiếng chuyện lấn át thí sinh ở Hoa hậu Hòa bình 2019

Thời trang
21/10/2019
 - Trong lần trò chuyện mới đây cùng khán giả trên trang cá nhân, Á hậu Kiều Loan lần đầu hé lộ những điều thú vị khi tham gia cuộc thi Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019 tại Venezuela.
Ảnh áo tắm của dàn thí sinh Hoa hậu Hòa bình bị chỉnh sửa quá tayicon

Ảnh áo tắm của dàn thí sinh Hoa hậu Hòa bình bị chỉnh sửa quá tay

Thời trang
20/10/2019
Kiều Loan và dàn người đẹp Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế bị chỉnh sửa vóc dáng đến mức ai cũng gầy.
Miss Grand International contestants shine during swimsuit segmenticon

Miss Grand International contestants shine during swimsuit segment

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, competed alongside other contestants in the Best in Swimsuit segment of the ongoing pageant in Venezuela.
Á hậu Kiều Loan chỉnh trang phục bikini, sexy hết cỡ tuổi 19icon

Á hậu Kiều Loan chỉnh trang phục bikini, sexy hết cỡ tuổi 19

Thời trang
18/10/2019
 - Kiều Loan đã có phần trình diễn nổi bật trong phần thi 'Best in Swimsuit' nằm trong khuôn khổ cuộc thi Hoa Hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2019 diễn ra tại Venezuela. 
Vietnamese contestant Kieu Loan comes sixth in Top 21 at Historic Crowns Fashion Showicon

Vietnamese contestant Kieu Loan comes sixth in Top 21 at Historic Crowns Fashion Show

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, has been placed sixth in the Top 21 of the Historic Crowns Fashion Show as part of the pageant in Venezuela.
Kiều Loan nổi bật lấn át dàn thí sinh Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019icon

Kiều Loan nổi bật lấn át dàn thí sinh Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019

Thời trang
16/10/2019
 - Á hậu Kiều Loan thể hiện mình là một chiến binh đáng gờm tại đấu trường nhan sắc Miss Grand International 2019.
Vietnam's Kieu Loan listed on 21 separate global beauty rankingsicon

Vietnam's Kieu Loan listed on 21 separate global beauty rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at the Miss Grand International 2019 pageant, has been named on 21 global beauty rankings.
First photos of Vietnam's Kieu Loan at Miss Grand International 2019icon

First photos of Vietnam's Kieu Loan at Miss Grand International 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2019
Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, Kieu Loan experienced her first day at the beauty pageant in Venezuela on October 10.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
