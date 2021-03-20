Miss Grand International
Trong phần thi Áo tắm, đại diện từ Myanmar bị lộ ngực, Ngọc Thảo và Hoa hậu Cuba suýt té khi đang đi xuống cầu thang khi trình diễn.
09/04/2020
Mai Phuong Thuy, Kieu Loan, and Phuong Nga are among the five Vietnamese representatives to successfully win the People’s Choice Award at global beauty pageants through the years.
21/11/2019
Quynh Mai, Tuong San, and Minh Tu are among the Vietnamese beauties to have worn an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, and finished first in the national costume segments of their respective world pageants throughout the years.
28/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, secured a Top 10 finish during the pageant’s grand final which was held in Venezuela on October 26.
26/10/2019
- Bằng những nỗ lực của mình, Kiều Loan đã nhận được sự cổ vũ nhiệt tình của khán giả quê nhà. Và Top Miss Grand International 2019 là thành tích hoàn toàn xứng đáng với đại diện của Việt Nam.
26/10/2019
- Sáng 26/10, chung kết cuộc thi Miss Grand International 2019 (Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019) được diễn ra tại Venezuela. Đại diện Việt Nam là Á hậu Kiều Loan không được công bố trong Top 20 ở phần mở màn.
24/10/2019
Vietnamese representative Kieu Loan together with 59 other contestants participated in the swimsuit and evening gown segments of the semi-finals of Miss Grand International 2019 in Venezuela on October 23.
24/10/2019
- Tối 23/10, đêm thi Bán kết của Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019 (Miss Grand International 2019) được diễn ra tại Venezuela. Á hậu Kiều Loan gây bất ngờ với trang phục độc lạ, ít xuất hiện tại cuộc thi này.
22/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, has released a number of images featuring the outfit she will wear during the national costume segment of the ongoing beauty pageant in Venezuela.
22/10/2019
- Á hậu Kiều Loan mặc bộ trang phục 'Huyền Đăng hội' được gắn 2000 bóng đèn trong phần thi Trang phục dân tộc ở Miss Grand International 2019 (Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019), diễn ra vào tối 21/10 (giờ Việt Nam) tại Venezuela.
21/10/2019
- Trong lần trò chuyện mới đây cùng khán giả trên trang cá nhân, Á hậu Kiều Loan lần đầu hé lộ những điều thú vị khi tham gia cuộc thi Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế 2019 tại Venezuela.
20/10/2019
Kiều Loan và dàn người đẹp Hoa hậu Hòa bình Quốc tế bị chỉnh sửa vóc dáng đến mức ai cũng gầy.
19/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, competed alongside other contestants in the Best in Swimsuit segment of the ongoing pageant in Venezuela.
18/10/2019
- Kiều Loan đã có phần trình diễn nổi bật trong phần thi 'Best in Swimsuit' nằm trong khuôn khổ cuộc thi Hoa Hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2019 diễn ra tại Venezuela.
17/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, has been placed sixth in the Top 21 of the Historic Crowns Fashion Show as part of the pageant in Venezuela.
16/10/2019
- Á hậu Kiều Loan thể hiện mình là một chiến binh đáng gờm tại đấu trường nhan sắc Miss Grand International 2019.
15/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at the Miss Grand International 2019 pageant, has been named on 21 global beauty rankings.
11/10/2019
Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, Kieu Loan experienced her first day at the beauty pageant in Venezuela on October 10.