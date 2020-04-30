Na
tin tức về Na mới nhất
Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/03/2020
Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.
POLITICS
11/02/2020
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed amendments and supplements to several articles regarding the Law on Handling Administrative Violations during its 42nd session which opened on Monday in Hanoi.
POLITICS
17/12/2019
The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 16 to announce the President’s order on the laws adopted at the recent eighth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.
POLITICS
28/11/2019
Construction violations were the main topic of discussion at the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday, as deputies finished their final day of the second meeting this year.
POLITICS
26/11/2019
The National Assembly (NA) on Monday voted for amendments to the immigration law, for the first time allowing visitors to change their visa status and prolong their stays in Vietnam without having to fly out of the country.
SOCIETY
25/11/2019
The cost of the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport is roughly US$1 billion higher than the estimate previously cited and approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to the NA Standing Committee.
POLITICS
23/11/2019
The National Assembly passed the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Government Organisation and the Law on Local Administration Organisation on November 22 with 89.23 percent approval.
POLITICS
22/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) deputies on Thursday were dismayed at a Government proposal to take away parliament’s role in collecting opinions and reviewing draft laws before it is up for vote.
POLITICS
22/11/2019
Several National Assembly deputies have proposed considering the supply of clean water as a conditional business field while offering feedback on amending the Investment Law, saying that this should be treated as a matter of national security.
POLITICS
21/11/2019
The National Assembly (NA) yesterday morning voted on the amended labour code with changes to the national holidays and labour practices, after months of heated debate among workers, employers and experts.
BUSINESS
21/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) deputies on Wednesday suggested the Government should tighten the management of loan collections.
POLITICS
20/11/2019
Most National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed on the need for the draft Law on Public-Private Partnership to finalise a legal framework of this type of investment and improve the effectiveness of long-term public-private partnership (PPP) projects.
SOCIETY
20/11/2019
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has agreed to add one more day to National Day holiday (September 2) from next year.
POLITICS
19/11/2019
The National Assembly on Monday adopted the Resolution on the master plan of socio-economic development in ethnic minority and disadvantaged regions in the country with near 90 per cent approval.
BUSINESS
19/11/2019
National Assembly deputies have called on the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) to inspect three debt-laden banks that were earlier taken over by the State Bank of Vietnam, according to NA Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc.
POLITICS
19/11/2019
Nguyen Thi Kim Tien will be relieved of her post as minister of health through a National Assembly secret ballot on November 22. Even though Tien’s term of office has yet to end, she has reached her retirement age.
POLITICS
16/11/2019
A number of National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed household businesses should be subject to the amended Law on Enterprises yesterday.