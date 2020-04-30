Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

03/05/2020 15:22:58 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Na

tin tức về Na mới nhất

VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NAicon
POLITICS30/04/20200

VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NA

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

 
Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies

Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies

icon23/04/20200
PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies

PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies

icon21/04/20200
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnamicon

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/03/2020

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

NA discusses Law on Handling Administrative Violationsicon

NA discusses Law on Handling Administrative Violations

POLITICS
11/02/2020

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed amendments and supplements to several articles regarding the Law on Handling Administrative Violations during its 42nd session which opened on Monday in Hanoi.

Presidential Office announces newly adopted lawsicon

Presidential Office announces newly adopted laws

POLITICS
17/12/2019

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 16 to announce the President’s order on the laws adopted at the recent eighth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

NA wants flycams to catch construction violationsicon

NA wants flycams to catch construction violations

POLITICS
28/11/2019

Construction violations were the main topic of discussion at the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday, as deputies finished their final day of the second meeting this year.

Foreigners allowed to change visa status while in Vietnam: NAicon

Foreigners allowed to change visa status while in Vietnam: NA

POLITICS
26/11/2019

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday voted for amendments to the immigration law, for the first time allowing visitors to change their visa status and prolong their stays in Vietnam without having to fly out of the country.

Phase 1 of Long Thanh airport faces cost overrunsicon

Phase 1 of Long Thanh airport faces cost overruns

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

The cost of the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport is roughly US$1 billion higher than the estimate previously cited and approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to the NA Standing Committee.

Law adopted by NA with 89.23 percent approvalicon

Law adopted by NA with 89.23 percent approval

POLITICS
23/11/2019

The National Assembly passed the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Government Organisation and the Law on Local Administration Organisation on November 22 with 89.23 percent approval.

National Assembly protests Gov's proposal to reduce its powericon

National Assembly protests Gov's proposal to reduce its power

POLITICS
22/11/2019

National Assembly (NA) deputies on Thursday were dismayed at a Government proposal to take away parliament’s role in collecting opinions and reviewing draft laws before it is up for vote.

Water treatment is national security issue - lawmakersicon

Water treatment is national security issue - lawmakers

POLITICS
22/11/2019

Several National Assembly deputies have proposed considering the supply of clean water as a conditional business field while offering feedback on amending the Investment Law, saying that this should be treated as a matter of national security.

NA adopts revised Labour Code, adding holiday and allowing independent unionsicon

NA adopts revised Labour Code, adding holiday and allowing independent unions

POLITICS
21/11/2019

The National Assembly (NA) yesterday morning voted on the amended labour code with changes to the national holidays and labour practices, after months of heated debate among workers, employers and experts.

National Assembly talks unlicensed moneylendingicon

National Assembly talks unlicensed moneylending

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

National Assembly (NA) deputies on Wednesday suggested the Government should tighten the management of loan collections.

National Assembly debates draft law on PPPicon

National Assembly debates draft law on PPP

POLITICS
20/11/2019

Most National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed on the need for the draft Law on Public-Private Partnership to finalise a legal framework of this type of investment and improve the effectiveness of long-term public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

Longer National Day holiday expected next yearicon

Longer National Day holiday expected next year

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has agreed to add one more day to National Day holiday (September 2) from next year.

NA adopts plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority areasicon

NA adopts plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas

POLITICS
19/11/2019

The National Assembly on Monday adopted the Resolution on the master plan of socio-economic development in ethnic minority and disadvantaged regions in the country with near 90 per cent approval.

Top audit regulator may look into debt-laden banks next yearicon

Top audit regulator may look into debt-laden banks next year

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

National Assembly deputies have called on the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) to inspect three debt-laden banks that were earlier taken over by the State Bank of Vietnam, according to NA Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

National Assembly to hold secret ballot to relieve Minister of Healthicon

National Assembly to hold secret ballot to relieve Minister of Health

POLITICS
19/11/2019

Nguyen Thi Kim Tien will be relieved of her post as minister of health through a National Assembly secret ballot on November 22. Even though Tien’s term of office has yet to end, she has reached her retirement age.

Household businesses to be regulated: NA deputiesicon

Household businesses to be regulated: NA deputies

POLITICS
16/11/2019

A number of National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed household businesses should be subject to the amended Law on Enterprises yesterday.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 