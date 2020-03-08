Netflix
tin tức về Netflix mới nhất
icon
YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Facebook thông báo sẽ giảm chất lượng phát video tại châu Âu tránh nghẽn mạng, đáp lời kêu gọi của các nhà chức trách.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020
Netflix is the most popular movie and TV show service in the world today. Subscribers have to pay a monthly fee to be able to access its films.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020
Netflix subscribers in Vietnam can now enjoy more contemporary Vietnamese movies with the addition of six licensed titles which are produced or distributed by production company Binh Hanh Dan (BHD).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019
The move following the launching of Netflix’s Vietnamese version this October is a step to extend the outreach to Vietnamese audiences and win the market.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2019
Of 100 million Vietnamese people, 60 million are Internet users with high demands for audiovisual services, including streaming services.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/10/2019
Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, has announced that members in Vietnam can now enjoy the service in Vietnamese.
icon BUSINESS
05/09/2019
Though the revised tax administration law passed by the National Assembly takes into account the management of cross-border business, charging taxes on these business activities is not a simple task.
icon Thông tin & Truyền thông
26/08/2019
Netflix muốn được đăng ký kinh doanh và làm ăn lâu dài tại Việt Nam. Đây là chia sẻ của đại diện Netflix tại buổi làm việc với Bộ trưởng Bộ Thông tin & Truyền thông (TT&TT) Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019
The community of Vietnamese TV service providers has been stirred up by the news that Baidu and Tencent have begun selling VOD (video on demand) with subtitles in Vietnamese, collecting fees from VIP subscribers in Vietnam dong.
icon BUSINESS
21/06/2019
Despite having been present in Vietnam for a few years, the US pay-TV Netflix has come under fire for dodging taxes and not supervising content. It is also questioned about its role in an online scam.
icon FEATURE
01/06/2019
In fact, both Facebook and Google have been using content of entertainment and news articles, so thanks to this, gaining hundreds of millions of US dollars in annual advertising revenue in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
29/05/2019
Local competitors are complaining about Netflix which they claim is dodging its tax obligation and does not supervise content in line with Vietnamese laws, reported VN Investment Review.
icon Phim
03/05/2019
- Các nhà sản xuất chưa quyết định liệu họ sẽ đưa câu chuyện kỳ diệu về việc giải cứu đội bóng Thái Lan mắc kẹt hơn 2 tuần dưới hang động thành phim điện ảnh hay truyền hình.
icon Bảo mật
20/12/2018
Sau khi thừa nhận việc cho Netflix và Spotify can thiệp vào dữ liệu người dùng, Facebook ngụy biện khi cho biết, việc đọc/ghi tin nhắn là cần thiết để các ứng dụng này phát triển tính năng nhắn tin.
icon Cộng đồng mạng
27/09/2018
Indonesia chặn Netflix cho tới khi tuân thủ luật địa phương, và bắt tay với hãng trong nước, trở thành đơn vị cung cấp nội dung. Singapore áp thuế 7% với Netflix, Spotify.
icon Tin công nghệ
23/05/2016
Gã khổng lồ thương mại điện tử đang có những nước cờ tấn công thị trường "xem-nghe-nhìn" một cách quyết liệt.
icon Công nghệ
07/01/2016
Dịch vụ truyền hình trực tuyến Netflix vừa thông báo mở rộng đến hàng loạt quốc gia, trong đó có Việt Nam, Ấn Độ và Nga.
icon GameSao
25/03/2015
15 sự thật thú vị về chiếc máy PS2 huyền thoại (Phần cuối)