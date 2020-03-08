Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Netflix

tin tức về Netflix mới nhất

Hàng loạt dịch vụ xem video theo yêu cầu giảm chất lượng phát, đáp lời kêu gọi của châu Âu
Công nghệ8 giờ trước0

Hàng loạt dịch vụ xem video theo yêu cầu giảm chất lượng phát, đáp lời kêu gọi của châu Âu

YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Facebook thông báo sẽ giảm chất lượng phát video tại châu Âu tránh nghẽn mạng, đáp lời kêu gọi của các nhà chức trách.

 
Cách tắt tính năng tự động phát trailer của Netflix

Cách tắt tính năng tự động phát trailer của Netflix

icon08/03/20200
Có nên mua tài khoản Netflix giá 65.000 đồng?

Có nên mua tài khoản Netflix giá 65.000 đồng?

icon26/02/20200
Netflix stops free trial program in Vietnam

Netflix stops free trial program in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020

Netflix is the most popular movie and TV show service in the world today. Subscribers have to pay a monthly fee to be able to access its films.

Contemporary classics of the last decade now available on Netflix

Contemporary classics of the last decade now available on Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020

Netflix subscribers in Vietnam can now enjoy more contemporary Vietnamese movies with the addition of six licensed titles which are produced or distributed by production company Binh Hanh Dan (BHD).

Netflix streams more Vietnamese movies from December

Netflix streams more Vietnamese movies from December

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

The move following the launching of Netflix’s Vietnamese version this October is a step to extend the outreach to Vietnamese audiences and win the market.

Netflix wants to produce its program in Vietnam, for Vietnamese people

Netflix wants to produce its program in Vietnam, for Vietnamese people

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2019

Of 100 million Vietnamese people, 60 million are Internet users with high demands for audiovisual services, including streaming services.

Netflix now available in Vietnamese

Netflix now available in Vietnamese

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/10/2019

Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, has announced that members in Vietnam can now enjoy the service in Vietnamese.

Cross-border corporate taxation remains a challenge for VN

Cross-border corporate taxation remains a challenge for VN

BUSINESS
05/09/2019

Though the revised tax administration law passed by the National Assembly takes into account the management of cross-border business, charging taxes on these business activities is not a simple task.

Netflix muốn đăng ký kinh doanh tại Việt Nam và sản xuất phim tiếng Việt

Netflix muốn đăng ký kinh doanh tại Việt Nam và sản xuất phim tiếng Việt

Thông tin & Truyền thông
26/08/2019

 Netflix muốn được đăng ký kinh doanh và làm ăn lâu dài tại Việt Nam. Đây là chia sẻ của đại diện Netflix tại buổi làm việc với Bộ trưởng Bộ Thông tin & Truyền thông (TT&TT) Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng. 

Chinese digital content firms flock to Vietnam market

Chinese digital content firms flock to Vietnam market

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019

The community of Vietnamese TV service providers has been stirred up by the news that Baidu and Tencent have begun selling VOD (video on demand) with subtitles in Vietnamese, collecting fees from VIP subscribers in Vietnam dong.

Online scam deepens Netflix troubles

Online scam deepens Netflix troubles

BUSINESS
21/06/2019

Despite having been present in Vietnam for a few years, the US pay-TV Netflix has come under fire for dodging taxes and not supervising content. It is also questioned about its role in an online scam.

Vietnam could follow up EU social media slapdown

Vietnam could follow up EU social media slapdown

FEATURE
01/06/2019

In fact, both Facebook and Google have been using content of entertainment and news articles, so thanks to this, gaining hundreds of millions of US dollars in annual advertising revenue in Vietnam.

Netflix to be accused of tax arrears in Vietnam

Netflix to be accused of tax arrears in Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/05/2019

Local competitors are complaining about Netflix which they claim is dodging its tax obligation and does not supervise content in line with Vietnamese laws, reported VN Investment Review.

Đội bóng Lợn Hoang Thái Lan nhận 2 tỷ/người từ dự án phim giải cứu

Đội bóng Lợn Hoang Thái Lan nhận 2 tỷ/người từ dự án phim giải cứu

Phim
03/05/2019

 - Các nhà sản xuất chưa quyết định liệu họ sẽ đưa câu chuyện kỳ diệu về việc giải cứu đội bóng Thái Lan mắc kẹt hơn 2 tuần dưới hang động thành phim điện ảnh hay truyền hình.

Facebook giải thích lý do cho Netflix và Spotify đọc và sửa tin nhắn người dùng

Facebook giải thích lý do cho Netflix và Spotify đọc và sửa tin nhắn người dùng

Bảo mật
20/12/2018

Sau khi thừa nhận việc cho Netflix và Spotify can thiệp vào dữ liệu người dùng, Facebook ngụy biện khi cho biết, việc đọc/ghi tin nhắn là cần thiết để các ứng dụng này phát triển tính năng nhắn tin.

Các nước châu Á hành xử thế nào với Netflix, Spotify?

Các nước châu Á hành xử thế nào với Netflix, Spotify?

Cộng đồng mạng
27/09/2018

Indonesia chặn Netflix cho tới khi tuân thủ luật địa phương, và bắt tay với hãng trong nước, trở thành đơn vị cung cấp nội dung. Singapore áp thuế 7% với Netflix, Spotify.

Amazon đang thay đổi cách kiếm tiền của điện ảnh thế giới?

Amazon đang thay đổi cách kiếm tiền của điện ảnh thế giới?

Tin công nghệ
23/05/2016
Gã khổng lồ thương mại điện tử đang có những nước cờ tấn công thị trường "xem-nghe-nhìn" một cách quyết liệt.
Netflix đến Việt Nam, giá từ 180.000 đồng/tháng

Netflix đến Việt Nam, giá từ 180.000 đồng/tháng

Công nghệ
07/01/2016
Dịch vụ truyền hình trực tuyến Netflix vừa thông báo mở rộng đến hàng loạt quốc gia, trong đó có Việt Nam, Ấn Độ và Nga.
15 sự thật thú vị về chiếc máy PS2 huyền thoại (Phần cuối)

15 sự thật thú vị về chiếc máy PS2 huyền thoại (Phần cuối)

GameSao
25/03/2015
 15 sự thật thú vị về chiếc máy PS2 huyền thoại (Phần cuối)
 
 
