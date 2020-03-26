news
tin tức về news mới nhất
The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.
24/02/2020
The COVID-19 epidemic is having an impact on Vietnamese consumer behaviour in the first quarter and will possibly continue in the second quarter.
24/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has had a change of heart on the bidding mechanism for solar power tariffs in Vietnam.
17/02/2020
The new trade agreement between Viet Nam and the European Union opens many doors for agriculture, according to experts.
09/02/2020
About 64 percent of Japanese enterprises plan to continue expansion of their business in Vietnam due to its favourable investment environment.
09/02/2020
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted two scenarios for economic growth this year to the Government, as the country faces the impact of coronavirus in China, one Viet Nam’s biggest trade partners.
21/01/2020
Viet Nam stood out as the world’s largest cashew exporter last year but there remains many challenges ahead for the country to retain its leading position in the future.
20/01/2020
The Ministry of Finance will tighten regulations over corporate bond issuance because of an overheating market to protect investors and prevent risks...
15/01/2020
The latest figures published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam revealed that the Vietnamese aviation market saw noticeable changes in 2019, driven by the participation of private carriers.
13/01/2020
HCM City has applied measures to encourage business households to turn themselves into companies, but the results have not met expectations, according to the municipal government.
02/01/2020
Retail sales of goods and services reached VND4.94 quadrillion (US$214.8 billion) in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 per cent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
31/12/2019
For the first time, Viet Nam plans to announce differences between business rules before and after removals or simplifications to evaluate the efficiency of reform efforts.
31/12/2019
During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.
30/12/2019
Vietnam’s wood exports this year are set to reach up to US$11.5 billion, exceeding the industry’s own target of $10.5 billion, a 20 per cent increase compared to last year, according to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association.
27/12/2019
Vietnam was in urgent need of policies to develop a transparent and sustainable agricultural land market to attract more investment in the farming...
27/12/2019
Apple’s bestselling wireless earphones, AirPods, could be soon manufactured in Viet Nam, as component suppliers look to expand away from their...
20/12/2019
The private sector in Viet Nam should receive support to become a pillar of the local economy, said Nguyen Thi Nga, chairwoman of BRG Group.
16/12/2019
Foreign direct investment in the wood processing industry has increased rapidly, especially since 2018, the Viet Nam Timber and Forest Product Association has said.