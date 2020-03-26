Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban liftedicon
BUSINESS19 giờ trước0

Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.

 
Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19

Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19

icon26/03/20200
Challenges compel restructuring in agriculture

Challenges compel restructuring in agriculture

icon17/03/20200
What effect will COVID-19 have on Vietnam's FMCG market?icon

What effect will COVID-19 have on Vietnam's FMCG market?

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

The COVID-19 epidemic is having an impact on Vietnamese consumer behaviour in the first quarter and will possibly continue in the second quarter.

Vietnam to give fixed prices for more solar power projectsicon

Vietnam to give fixed prices for more solar power projects

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has had a change of heart on the bidding mechanism for solar power tariffs in Vietnam.

EVFTA brings chances and challenges to local agricultural productionicon

EVFTA brings chances and challenges to local agricultural production

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The new trade agreement between Viet Nam and the European Union opens many doors for agriculture, according to experts.

64% of Japanese firms want to expand business in Vietnam: Jetroicon

64% of Japanese firms want to expand business in Vietnam: Jetro

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

About 64 percent of Japanese enterprises plan to continue expansion of their business in Vietnam due to its favourable investment environment.

Vietnam gives scenarios for economic growth amid the impact of coronavirusicon

Vietnam gives scenarios for economic growth amid the impact of coronavirus

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted two scenarios for economic growth this year to the Government, as the country faces the impact of coronavirus in China, one Viet Nam’s biggest trade partners.

More efforts needed to maintain VN’s leading position in cashew exporticon

More efforts needed to maintain VN’s leading position in cashew export

BUSINESS
21/01/2020

Viet Nam stood out as the world’s largest cashew exporter last year but there remains many challenges ahead for the country to retain its leading position in the future.

Ministry eyes tightening corporate bond issuance amid market’s overheatingicon

Ministry eyes tightening corporate bond issuance amid market’s overheating

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

The Ministry of Finance will tighten regulations over corporate bond issuance because of an overheating market to protect investors and prevent risks...

New players reshape Vietnamese aviation marketicon

New players reshape Vietnamese aviation market

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

The latest figures published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam revealed that the Vietnamese aviation market saw noticeable changes in 2019, driven by the participation of private carriers.

Number of business households turning into companies remains lowicon

Number of business households turning into companies remains low

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

HCM City has applied measures to encourage business households to turn themselves into companies, but the results have not met expectations, according to the municipal government.

VN retail sales hit four-year highicon

VN retail sales hit four-year high

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

Retail sales of goods and services reached VND4.94 quadrillion (US$214.8 billion) in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 per cent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam to evaluate business reform resultsicon

Vietnam to evaluate business reform results

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

For the first time, Viet Nam plans to announce differences between business rules before and after removals or simplifications to evaluate the efficiency of reform efforts.

Tet gift hampers popular item at year-endicon

Tet gift hampers popular item at year-end

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.

Wood exports to hit $11.5 billion, exceeding target in 2019icon

Wood exports to hit $11.5 billion, exceeding target in 2019

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

Vietnam’s wood exports this year are set to reach up to US$11.5 billion, exceeding the industry’s own target of $10.5 billion, a 20 per cent increase compared to last year, according to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association.

VN needs policies to develop agricultural land marketicon

VN needs policies to develop agricultural land market

BUSINESS
27/12/2019

Vietnam was in urgent need of policies to develop a transparent and sustainable agricultural land market to attract more investment in the farming...

Apple looking to move AirPods production to Viet Namicon

Apple looking to move AirPods production to Viet Nam

BUSINESS
27/12/2019

Apple’s bestselling wireless earphones, AirPods, could be soon manufactured in Viet Nam, as component suppliers look to expand away from their...

Private sector should be pillar of Vietnam economy: experticon

Private sector should be pillar of Vietnam economy: expert

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

The private sector in Viet Nam should receive support to become a pillar of the local economy, said Nguyen Thi Nga, chairwoman of BRG Group.

Foreign investment increases in wood processing industryicon

Foreign investment increases in wood processing industry

VIDEO
16/12/2019

Foreign direct investment in the wood processing industry has increased rapidly, especially since 2018, the Viet Nam Timber and Forest Product Association has said.

 
 
