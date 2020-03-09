Vietcombank
tin tức về Vietcombank mới nhất
Vietnam has for the first time witnessed businesses making high profit of $1 billion. Reaching new heights, Vietnamese businesses now cherish more ambitious plans.
24/02/2020
24/02/2020
VND92 trillion is the amount of money that four state-owned banks, or the ‘big four’, have paid to the state budget since 2014.
23/02/2020
23/02/2020
Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử, thị trường ghi nhận những doanh nghiệp đạt lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Lên một tầm cao mới, khát vọng của các doanh nhân Việt cũng lớn hơn rất nhiều.
11/02/2020
11/02/2020
Ngân hàng duy nhất kiếm lời tỷ USD trong năm 2019 vừa quyết định hạ lãi suất để hỗ trợ các DN bị ảnh hưởng bởi dịch do virus corona (nCoV) gây nên, đó là các DN du lịch, vận tải, nhà hàng, dệt may, da giày, xuất nhập khẩu...
05/02/2020
05/02/2020
Nhiều cổ phiếu ngân hàng tăng mạnh, có cổ phiếu tăng trần và trụ đỡ trong phiên giao dịch hôm qua cũng như sáng nay. Đây là nhóm duy nhất được xem là có đủ khả năng chống chọi với bão dịch bệnh Corona.
03/02/2020
03/02/2020
Most large-cap firms have released full-year earnings reports for 2019 with 29 companies reporting a pre-tax profit of more than VND3 trillion (roughly US$130 million).
03/02/2020
03/02/2020
While Vietcombank leads state-owned banks in terms of profit, there are three candidates for the No 1 position among private banks.
01/02/2020
01/02/2020
All four major state-run banks, including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank and BIDV, are expected to qualify for Basel II standards in 2020.
01/02/2020
01/02/2020
Thêm một doanh nghiệp trên sàn báo lãi tỷ USD cho năm 2019. Đây là một bước ngoặt trong cộng đồng doanh nghiệp Việt và là nền tảng để các doanh nhân thực hiện những tham vọng lớn hơn, mang tầm khu vực.
31/01/2020
31/01/2020
With Vietcombank making up 40 percent of total profit of four state-owned banks, the competition among the ‘big four’ banks has been reduced to the ‘big two’.
31/01/2020
31/01/2020
Local banks may increase their pre-tax profits by 22.5 per cent on-year in 2020, SSI Securities Corporation's research unit has forecast.
30/01/2020
30/01/2020
Cổ phiếu ACV ở đáy một năm ngay đầu năm mới cho dù DN này có một năm kinh doanh ấn tượng, lần đầu tiên lọt top lợi nhuận trên 10 ngàn tỷ. Dịch cúm corona và áp lực đầu tư vì dài hạn sẽ tác động đến dòng tiền.
25/01/2020
25/01/2020
Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.
15/01/2020
15/01/2020
Since the quantity of trading normally witnesses a significant growth when Tet holiday approaches, sophisticated frauds are more likely to happen.
11/01/2020
11/01/2020
The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.
11/01/2020
11/01/2020
Vietcombank đã trở thành doanh nghiệp Việt Nam đầu tiên trên sàn chứng khoán ghi nhận lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Một DN khác cũng có thể đạt mốc này trong năm 2019 và nhiều DN khác báo lãi 10 ngàn tỷ.
06/01/2020
06/01/2020
Bancassurance income is set to have much potential to grow both at sector-wide and individual bank level, according to a brokerage.
06/01/2020
06/01/2020
Sự chuyển mình của các doanh nghiệp Nhà nước lớn trong vài năm gần đây cũng như những chính sách thoái vốn đã tạo ra một dòng tiền lớn chảy vào ngân sách nhà nước