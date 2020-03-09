Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:23:39 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietcombank

tin tức về Vietcombank mới nhất

Making huge profits, businesses develop ambitious plansicon
BUSINESS09/03/20200

Making huge profits, businesses develop ambitious plans

Vietnam has for the first time witnessed businesses making high profit of $1 billion. Reaching new heights, Vietnamese businesses now cherish more ambitious plans.

 
Bank shares are in high demand

Bank shares are in high demand

icon07/03/20200
Two State-owned banks allowed to increase charter capital

Two State-owned banks allowed to increase charter capital

icon25/02/20200
VN banking sector: The ‘big four’ struggle to raise charter capitalicon

VN banking sector: The ‘big four’ struggle to raise charter capital

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

VND92 trillion is the amount of money that four state-owned banks, or the ‘big four’, have paid to the state budget since 2014.

Lãi đậm 1 tỷ USD, tiền đầy túi đại gia tính chuyện lớnicon

Lãi đậm 1 tỷ USD, tiền đầy túi đại gia tính chuyện lớn

Tài chính
23/02/2020

Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử, thị trường ghi nhận những doanh nghiệp đạt lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Lên một tầm cao mới, khát vọng của các doanh nhân Việt cũng lớn hơn rất nhiều.

Ngàn tỷ ưu đãi 'giải cứu' DN Việt đuối sức trước Coronaicon

Ngàn tỷ ưu đãi 'giải cứu' DN Việt đuối sức trước Corona

Tài chính
11/02/2020

Ngân hàng duy nhất kiếm lời tỷ USD trong năm 2019 vừa quyết định hạ lãi suất để hỗ trợ các DN bị ảnh hưởng bởi dịch do virus corona (nCoV) gây nên, đó là các DN du lịch, vận tải, nhà hàng, dệt may, da giày, xuất nhập khẩu...

Sức mạnh tỷ USD, nhóm duy nhất trụ vững trước dịch bệnhicon

Sức mạnh tỷ USD, nhóm duy nhất trụ vững trước dịch bệnh

Tài chính
05/02/2020

Nhiều cổ phiếu ngân hàng tăng mạnh, có cổ phiếu tăng trần và trụ đỡ trong phiên giao dịch hôm qua cũng như sáng nay. Đây là nhóm duy nhất được xem là có đủ khả năng chống chọi với bão dịch bệnh Corona.

Large-cap firms report at least US$130 million in pre-tax profiticon

Large-cap firms report at least US$130 million in pre-tax profit

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Most large-cap firms have released full-year earnings reports for 2019 with 29 companies reporting a pre-tax profit of more than VND3 trillion (roughly US$130 million).

Techcombank, MBBank and VP Bank are top profitleadersicon

Techcombank, MBBank and VP Bank are top profitleaders

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

While Vietcombank leads state-owned banks in terms of profit, there are three candidates for the No 1 position among private banks.

Registered capital at major state-run banks to be raised in Q1icon

Registered capital at major state-run banks to be raised in Q1

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

All four major state-run banks, including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank and BIDV, are expected to qualify for Basel II standards in 2020.

Đại gia Việt gom lãi 1 tỷ USD, 'lận lưng' tiến vào thập kỷ mớiicon

Đại gia Việt gom lãi 1 tỷ USD, 'lận lưng' tiến vào thập kỷ mới

Tài chính
01/02/2020

Thêm một doanh nghiệp trên sàn báo lãi tỷ USD cho năm 2019. Đây là một bước ngoặt trong cộng đồng doanh nghiệp Việt và là nền tảng để các doanh nhân thực hiện những tham vọng lớn hơn, mang tầm khu vực.

‘Big four’ banks turn into ‘big two’icon

‘Big four’ banks turn into ‘big two’

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

With Vietcombank making up 40 percent of total profit of four state-owned banks, the competition among the ‘big four’ banks has been reduced to the ‘big two’.

Banking profit grows 22.5% in 2020: SSI Researchicon

Banking profit grows 22.5% in 2020: SSI Research

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Local banks may increase their pre-tax profits by 22.5 per cent on-year in 2020, SSI Securities Corporation's research unit has forecast.

Quản tài sản nhà nước kiếm 10 ngàn tỷ, gửi ngân hàng 31 ngàn tỷ thu lãiicon

Quản tài sản nhà nước kiếm 10 ngàn tỷ, gửi ngân hàng 31 ngàn tỷ thu lãi

Tài chính
30/01/2020

Cổ phiếu ACV ở đáy một năm ngay đầu năm mới cho dù DN này có một năm kinh doanh ấn tượng, lần đầu tiên lọt top lợi nhuận trên 10 ngàn tỷ. Dịch cúm corona và áp lực đầu tư vì dài hạn sẽ tác động đến dòng tiền.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billion

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.

Consumers warned of online trading frauds on Tet holidayicon

Consumers warned of online trading frauds on Tet holiday

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

Since the quantity of trading normally witnesses a significant growth when Tet holiday approaches, sophisticated frauds are more likely to happen. 

Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banksicon

Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banks

BUSINESS
11/01/2020

 The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.

Kiếm lãi 1 tỷ USD, 10 ngàn tỷ, thời vượng của ông lớn Việticon

Kiếm lãi 1 tỷ USD, 10 ngàn tỷ, thời vượng của ông lớn Việt

Tài chính
11/01/2020

 Vietcombank đã trở thành doanh nghiệp Việt Nam đầu tiên trên sàn chứng khoán ghi nhận lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Một DN khác cũng có thể đạt mốc này trong năm 2019 và nhiều DN khác báo lãi 10 ngàn tỷ.

Bancassurance becomes crucial growth driver for banks in Vietnamicon

Bancassurance becomes crucial growth driver for banks in Vietnam

FEATURE
06/01/2020

Bancassurance income is set to have much potential to grow both at sector-wide and individual bank level, according to a brokerage.

Cuối năm, DN lớn chuyển tỷ USD vào ngân sách nhà nướcicon

Cuối năm, DN lớn chuyển tỷ USD vào ngân sách nhà nước

Tài chính
06/01/2020

Sự chuyển mình của các doanh nghiệp Nhà nước lớn trong vài năm gần đây cũng như những chính sách thoái vốn đã tạo ra một dòng tiền lớn chảy vào ngân sách nhà nước

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 