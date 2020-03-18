VietinBank
By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.
23/02/2020
Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử, thị trường ghi nhận những doanh nghiệp đạt lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Lên một tầm cao mới, khát vọng của các doanh nhân Việt cũng lớn hơn rất nhiều.
05/02/2020
Nhiều cổ phiếu ngân hàng tăng mạnh, có cổ phiếu tăng trần và trụ đỡ trong phiên giao dịch hôm qua cũng như sáng nay. Đây là nhóm duy nhất được xem là có đủ khả năng chống chọi với bão dịch bệnh Corona.
25/01/2020
Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.
15/01/2020
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) investor group is now no longer a major shareholder of the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), after selling more than 55.7 million shares of the bank.
11/01/2020
Vietcombank đã trở thành doanh nghiệp Việt Nam đầu tiên trên sàn chứng khoán ghi nhận lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Một DN khác cũng có thể đạt mốc này trong năm 2019 và nhiều DN khác báo lãi 10 ngàn tỷ.
08/01/2020
2019 witnessed low credit growth rate.
08/01/2020
Các ông lớn ngân hàng gây bất ngờ với những khoản lãi khổng lồ vào cuối năm, không còn thấp như lo ngại trước đó. Big 4 trong ngành gồm Vietinbank, Agribank, Vietcombank và BIDV đều khoe sức mạnh và có triển vọng tốt.
06/01/2020
The circular lists cases that credit institutions are granted a reserve requirement waiver or a lower reserve requirement ratio.
25/12/2019
Fitch analysts were upbeat about continued strong economic growth in Vietnam, which makes near-term stress unlikely and underpins their stable outlook for the banking sector.
18/12/2019
Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.
16/12/2019
Despite high costs, domestic banks are issuing more chip cards that meet EMV standards to replace magnetic strip cards in order to improve security and meet the central bank’s regulations.
04/12/2019
The total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 43.4% of the total of the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.4%.
29/11/2019
Hàng loạt ngân hàng dồn dập báo lãi lớn trong 2019. Tuy nhiên, đã bắt đầu có những chính sách mới siết vào vào yếu điểm, tạo ra thách thức mới nhất là với các ông lớn đầu ngành về quy mô tài sản như Vietinbank, Vietcombank, BIDV.
22/11/2019
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) remains a major shareholder of Vietinbank with a nearly 6.5% stake.
17/11/2019
Vietnamese banks are following their corporate clients by expanding abroad.
06/11/2019
The slow growth comes mainly from state-owned banks, which have become more stringent on their loan disbursements.
25/10/2019
The time to apply standards in accordance with Basel II is nearing and commercial banks are rushing to raise chartered capital.