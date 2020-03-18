Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cuticon
BUSINESS18/03/20200

Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cut

By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.

 
Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two months

Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two months

icon08/03/20200
Two State-owned banks allowed to increase charter capital

Two State-owned banks allowed to increase charter capital

icon25/02/20200
Lãi đậm 1 tỷ USD, tiền đầy túi đại gia tính chuyện lớnicon

Lãi đậm 1 tỷ USD, tiền đầy túi đại gia tính chuyện lớn

Tài chính
23/02/2020

Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử, thị trường ghi nhận những doanh nghiệp đạt lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Lên một tầm cao mới, khát vọng của các doanh nhân Việt cũng lớn hơn rất nhiều.

Sức mạnh tỷ USD, nhóm duy nhất trụ vững trước dịch bệnhicon

Sức mạnh tỷ USD, nhóm duy nhất trụ vững trước dịch bệnh

Tài chính
05/02/2020

Nhiều cổ phiếu ngân hàng tăng mạnh, có cổ phiếu tăng trần và trụ đỡ trong phiên giao dịch hôm qua cũng như sáng nay. Đây là nhóm duy nhất được xem là có đủ khả năng chống chọi với bão dịch bệnh Corona.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billion

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.

IFC investor group no longer VietinBank’s major shareholdericon

IFC investor group no longer VietinBank’s major shareholder

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) investor group is now no longer a major shareholder of the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), after selling more than 55.7 million shares of the bank.

Kiếm lãi 1 tỷ USD, 10 ngàn tỷ, thời vượng của ông lớn Việticon

Kiếm lãi 1 tỷ USD, 10 ngàn tỷ, thời vượng của ông lớn Việt

Tài chính
11/01/2020

 Vietcombank đã trở thành doanh nghiệp Việt Nam đầu tiên trên sàn chứng khoán ghi nhận lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Một DN khác cũng có thể đạt mốc này trong năm 2019 và nhiều DN khác báo lãi 10 ngàn tỷ.

The highlights in the banking sector in 2019icon

The highlights in the banking sector in 2019

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

2019 witnessed low credit growth rate.

Ông lớn chốt cuối năm, bất ngờ khoản tiền 500 triệu USDicon

Ông lớn chốt cuối năm, bất ngờ khoản tiền 500 triệu USD

Tài chính
08/01/2020

Các ông lớn ngân hàng gây bất ngờ với những khoản lãi khổng lồ vào cuối năm, không còn thấp như lo ngại trước đó. Big 4 trong ngành gồm Vietinbank, Agribank, Vietcombank và BIDV đều khoe sức mạnh và có triển vọng tốt.

Vietnam c.bank's new circular to turn US$1.73 billion required reserves to loansicon

Vietnam c.bank's new circular to turn US$1.73 billion required reserves to loans

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The circular lists cases that credit institutions are granted a reserve requirement waiver or a lower reserve requirement ratio.

VN banks' capital to remain weak after Basel II delay: Fitch Ratingsicon

VN banks' capital to remain weak after Basel II delay: Fitch Ratings

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

Fitch analysts were upbeat about continued strong economic growth in Vietnam, which makes near-term stress unlikely and underpins their stable outlook for the banking sector.

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banksicon

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banks

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.

VN banks issues more chip cards for securityicon

VN banks issues more chip cards for security

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Despite high costs, domestic banks are issuing more chip cards that meet EMV standards to replace magnetic strip cards in order to improve security and meet the central bank’s regulations.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam increase 9% to nearly US$520 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam increase 9% to nearly US$520 billion

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 43.4% of the total of the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.4%.

Hai quyết định mới, chạm vào yếu điểm các ông lớn ngân hàngicon

Hai quyết định mới, chạm vào yếu điểm các ông lớn ngân hàng

Tài chính
29/11/2019

 Hàng loạt ngân hàng dồn dập báo lãi lớn trong 2019. Tuy nhiên, đã bắt đầu có những chính sách mới siết vào vào yếu điểm, tạo ra thách thức mới nhất là với các ông lớn đầu ngành về quy mô tài sản như Vietinbank, Vietcombank, BIDV.

IFC divests stake at Vietnam’s state-run Vietinbankicon

IFC divests stake at Vietnam’s state-run Vietinbank

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) remains a major shareholder of Vietinbank with a nearly 6.5% stake.

Vietnamese lenders set sail for lucrative landsicon

Vietnamese lenders set sail for lucrative lands

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

Vietnamese banks are following their corporate clients by expanding abroad. 

Vietnam’s credit growth projected to reach 10-year low of 13.2% in 2019icon

Vietnam’s credit growth projected to reach 10-year low of 13.2% in 2019

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

The slow growth comes mainly from state-owned banks, which have become more stringent on their loan disbursements.

Vietnamese banks struggle to raise chartered capitalicon

Vietnamese banks struggle to raise chartered capital

BUSINESS
25/10/2019

The time to apply standards in accordance with Basel II is nearing and commercial banks are rushing to raise chartered capital.

 
 
