Viettel

tin tức về Viettel mới nhất

Bộ TT&amp;TT đề nghị nhà mạng đẩy nhanh thương mại hóa 5Gicon
Thông tin & Truyền thông21/03/20200

Bộ TT&TT đề nghị nhà mạng đẩy nhanh thương mại hóa 5G

ICTnews - Bộ TT&TT vừa đề nghị các doanh nghiệp viễn thông di động nghiên cứu, có phương án đẩy nhanh việc triển khai thương mại hóa 5G để phát triển các ứng dụng y tế từ xa, đào tạo trực tuyến, sản xuất thông minh.

 
Nhà mạng sẽ phát lại các bài giảng điện tử trên nền tảng truyền hình của mình

icon19/03/20200
HLV Lee Tae Hoon nói gì về trận hòa điên rồ của HAGL trước Viettel?

icon15/03/20200
Quay chậm cơn mưa bàn thắng ở Hàng Đẫy giữa Viettel vs HAGLicon

V-League
15/03/2020

 - Trước ngày LS V-League hoãn vì dịch Covid-19, Viettel và HAGL đã có trận đấu cống hiến, với 6 bàn thắng trên sân Hàng Đẫy chia đều cho hai đội.

Nhà mạng giải thích việc đường truyền kém, vào Facebook chập chờnicon

Bảo mật
13/03/2020

 Sau những phàn nàn của người dùng về tình trạng truy cập Internet khó khăn, các nhà mạng Việt Nam cuối cùng cũng đã chính thức lên tiếng.

Loss turns to profit for Viettel Global last yearicon

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Viettel Global Investment JSC posted more than 2.15 trillion VND (over 93 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2019, surging 2.3 trillion VND from the loss of 150 billion VND in the previous year.

Will the 5G revolution reignite VN mobile phone market?icon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/03/2020

The mobile phone market is getting saturated and phone distributors must seek a new driving force for growth from other sectors.

Vietnam plans to allocate wavebands through auctionicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/02/2020

If the government puts the new 2600 MHz frequency band up for auction, it will be able to collect VND6-8 trillion, a significant amount of money in the context of Covid-19 which is threatening economic growth.

Vietnam leads Tutela’s mobile network performance rankingicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020

Vietnamese mobile subscribers have a better experience in network quality and speed than users in many Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, according to a report by Tutela.

Cách đổi mật khẩu hoặc tắt mạng Wi-Fi từ xaicon

Ứng dụng
19/02/2020

Nếu bạn đang sử dụng Internet của Viettel hoặc FPT, bạn có thể đổi mật khẩu hoặc tắt mạng Wi-Fi từ xa thông qua ứng dụng, không cần đăng nhập vào router như cách truyền thống.

Viettel refutes Facebook accusations of discrediting rivals in Myanmaricon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

Viettel claims innocence against Facebook's accusation that it discredited competitors in Myanmar through fake social network accounts.

Không còn hiện tượng nghẽn mạng trong đêm giao thừa Tết Canh Tý 2020icon

Viễn thông
14/02/2020

 Trong dịp Tết, lưu lượng di động cơ bản vẫn lưu thoát, không có hiện tượng nghẽn mạng. Thay vào đó, dịch vụ dữ liệu (data) dịp Tết Nguyên đán Canh Tý 2020 tăng cao hơn ngày thường.

Viettel, Vingroup to pioneer manufacture of 5G devicesicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/02/2020

Vietnam is not only a pioneer in experimenting with 5G, but also aims to be a manufacturer of 5G telecom devices that could be launched on the market as early as this year.

Vietnam works with developed countries to deploy 5Gicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/02/2020

Both Viettel and Vingroup have stated they will commercialize 5G telecom devices by 2020.

Vietnam deploys 5G technology with locally made equipmenticon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/02/2020

Viettel has become the 6th company in the world to manufacture 5G devices, and Vietnam is among the first countries in the world mastering the modern technology.

Vinalines chìm trong nợ nần hơn 3.600 tỷ đồngicon

Tài chính
20/01/2020

Dù ban lãnh đạo Tổng công ty Hàng hải Việt Nam (Vinalines) đã nỗ lực bán tàu và xử lý các tài sản hoạt động không hiệu quả. Song doanh nghiệp vẫn lỗ tới 617 tỷ đồng, nâng lỗ luỹ kế của Vinalines lên gần 3.641 tỷ đồng.

Viettel uses own device to make first 5G callicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/01/2020

Local telecom carrier Viettel has successfully carried out the first 5G video call using its own gNodeB transceiver, becoming one of the few companies in the world that can manufacture fifth generation devices.

Thử nghiệm thành công cuộc gọi 5G bằng thiết bị Make in Vietnamicon

Thông tin & Truyền thông
17/01/2020

 Việt Nam đang làm chủ được khoảng 70% các thiết bị viễn thông dùng trong mạng lưới. Mục tiêu từ nay đến năm 2021, Việt Nam phải làm chủ được việc sản xuất hoàn toàn tất cả các thiết bị viễn thông 5G. 

2019: a year of strong growth for Vietnam telecommunicationsicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/01/2020

Preparation for 5G, MNP (mobile number portability) and elimination of ‘trash’ simcards were the most noteworthy events in 2019.

Vietnam tries to catch ‘5G express train’icon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020

The "super internet" 5G revolution is taking place all over the world, including Vietnam.

 
 
