ICTnews - Bộ TT&TT vừa đề nghị các doanh nghiệp viễn thông di động nghiên cứu, có phương án đẩy nhanh việc triển khai thương mại hóa 5G để phát triển các ứng dụng y tế từ xa, đào tạo trực tuyến, sản xuất thông minh.
15/03/2020
- Trước ngày LS V-League hoãn vì dịch Covid-19, Viettel và HAGL đã có trận đấu cống hiến, với 6 bàn thắng trên sân Hàng Đẫy chia đều cho hai đội.
13/03/2020
Sau những phàn nàn của người dùng về tình trạng truy cập Internet khó khăn, các nhà mạng Việt Nam cuối cùng cũng đã chính thức lên tiếng.
04/03/2020
Viettel Global Investment JSC posted more than 2.15 trillion VND (over 93 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2019, surging 2.3 trillion VND from the loss of 150 billion VND in the previous year.
02/03/2020
The mobile phone market is getting saturated and phone distributors must seek a new driving force for growth from other sectors.
28/02/2020
If the government puts the new 2600 MHz frequency band up for auction, it will be able to collect VND6-8 trillion, a significant amount of money in the context of Covid-19 which is threatening economic growth.
26/02/2020
Vietnamese mobile subscribers have a better experience in network quality and speed than users in many Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, according to a report by Tutela.
19/02/2020
Nếu bạn đang sử dụng Internet của Viettel hoặc FPT, bạn có thể đổi mật khẩu hoặc tắt mạng Wi-Fi từ xa thông qua ứng dụng, không cần đăng nhập vào router như cách truyền thống.
18/02/2020
Viettel claims innocence against Facebook's accusation that it discredited competitors in Myanmar through fake social network accounts.
14/02/2020
Trong dịp Tết, lưu lượng di động cơ bản vẫn lưu thoát, không có hiện tượng nghẽn mạng. Thay vào đó, dịch vụ dữ liệu (data) dịp Tết Nguyên đán Canh Tý 2020 tăng cao hơn ngày thường.
12/02/2020
Vietnam is not only a pioneer in experimenting with 5G, but also aims to be a manufacturer of 5G telecom devices that could be launched on the market as early as this year.
02/02/2020
Viettel has become the 6th company in the world to manufacture 5G devices, and Vietnam is among the first countries in the world mastering the modern technology.
20/01/2020
Dù ban lãnh đạo Tổng công ty Hàng hải Việt Nam (Vinalines) đã nỗ lực bán tàu và xử lý các tài sản hoạt động không hiệu quả. Song doanh nghiệp vẫn lỗ tới 617 tỷ đồng, nâng lỗ luỹ kế của Vinalines lên gần 3.641 tỷ đồng.
19/01/2020
Local telecom carrier Viettel has successfully carried out the first 5G video call using its own gNodeB transceiver, becoming one of the few companies in the world that can manufacture fifth generation devices.
17/01/2020
Việt Nam đang làm chủ được khoảng 70% các thiết bị viễn thông dùng trong mạng lưới. Mục tiêu từ nay đến năm 2021, Việt Nam phải làm chủ được việc sản xuất hoàn toàn tất cả các thiết bị viễn thông 5G.
13/01/2020
Preparation for 5G, MNP (mobile number portability) and elimination of ‘trash’ simcards were the most noteworthy events in 2019.