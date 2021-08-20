The administration of Berlin city on August 19 presented 30,000 COVID-19 quick test kits to Vietnam to support the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Christian Rickerts, Secretary of State for Energy and Digital Affairs in the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, (R) presents COVID-19 quick test kits to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

Christian Rickerts, Secretary of State for Energy and Digital Affairs in the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, said that as Vietnam is facing the rapid spread of the dangerous Delta variant, the test kits donated by the Berlin government and people show the city’s international solidarity with Vietnam during this difficult and complicated combat.

This is also a gift of gratitude to Vietnam and the Vietnamese community in Germany for their donation of masks and other goods for Berlin in the past time, he stated.

He also said that Vietnam is an important partner of Germany in Southeast Asia, and Germany in general and Berlin in particular wish to continue promoting the comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam for the mutual benefits.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu expressed his sincere thanks to Berlin and other German states for supporting Vietnam in this fight.

Vu said he hopes the German federal government in general, and the administrations of Berlin capital and other localities in particular will continue to support and promote joint projects between the two sides and contribute to further deepening the Germany-Vietnam strategic partnership.

The diplomat also thanked the administrations of Berlin and other states for creating conditions for the Vietnamese community in Germany to do business and live stably, and make positive contributions to the prosperous development of Germany.

Earlier, many localities of Germany presented quick test kits, ventilators, face masks and medical supplies to Vietnam./. VNA

