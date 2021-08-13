Lịch thi đấu của Liverpool ở Ngoại hạng Anh 2021/22 - Cập nhật lịch thi đấu của CLB Liverpool tại Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2021/22.
|Lịch Thi Đấu của Liverpool ở Premier League 2021/2022
|Ngày
|Giờ
|Đội
|Tỉ số
|Đội
|Vòng
|Kênh
|14/08
|23:30
|Norwich City
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 1
|21/08
|18:30
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Burnley
|Vòng 2
|28/08
|23:30
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Chelsea
|Vòng 3
|12/09
|22:30
|Leeds United
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 4
|18/09
|21:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Crystal Palace
|Vòng 5
|25/09
|23:30
|Brentford FC
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 6
|02/10
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Man City
|Vòng 7
|16/10
|00:00
|Watford
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 8
|23/10
|00:00
|Man Utd
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 9
|30/10
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Brighton
|Vòng 10
|06/11
|00:00
|West Ham
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 11
|20/11
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Arsenal
|Vòng 12
|27/11
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Southampton
|Vòng 13
|30/11
|00:00
|Everton
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 14
|04/12
|00:00
|Wolverhampton
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 15
|11/12
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Aston Villa
|Vòng 16
|14/12
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Newcastle
|Vòng 17
|18/12
|00:00
|Tottenham
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 18
|26/12
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Leeds United
|Vòng 19
|28/12
|00:00
|Leicester
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 20
|01/01
|00:00
|Chelsea
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 21
|15/01
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Brentford FC
|Vòng 22
|22/01
|00:00
|Crystal Palace
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 23
|08/02
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Leicester
|Vòng 24
|12/02
|00:00
|Burnley
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 25
|19/02
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Norwich City
|Vòng 26
|26/02
|00:00
|Arsenal
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 27
|05/03
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|West Ham
|Vòng 28
|12/03
|00:00
|Brighton
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 29
|19/03
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Man Utd
|Vòng 30
|02/04
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Watford
|Vòng 31
|09/04
|00:00
|Man City
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 32
|16/04
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 33
|23/04
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Everton
|Vòng 34
|30/04
|00:00
|Newcastle
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 35
|07/05
|00:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Tottenham
|Vòng 36
|15/05
|00:00
|Southampton
|-:-
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 37
|22/05
|22:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Wolverhampton
|Vòng 38
Thiên Bình
