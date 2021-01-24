Cập nhật kênh phát sóng trực tiếp và link xem trực tiếp trận MU vs Liverpool, thuộc vòng 4 FA Cup 2020-2021.
Trận đấu giữa Liverpool vs MU diễn ra vào lúc 00h00 ngày 25/1 (theo giờ Việt Nam), trên SVĐ Old Trafford.
Được biết, trận derby nước Anh được phát sóng trên kênh SCTV17 và FPT Play.
Để phục vụ quý độc giả, VietNamNet sẽ tường thuật trực tiếp cuộc thư hùng giữa Liverpoolvs MU, trước trận đấu 30 phút.
Link trực tiếpTẠI ĐÂY.
|MU tái đấu Liverpool ở vòng 4 FA Cup
Thông tin lực lượng
MU:Solskjaer dự định xoay tua, trao cơ hội cho Henderson, Telles, Lindelof, Vande Beek...
Liverpool:Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Henderson, Jota, Keita vắng mặt vì chấn thương. HLV Klopp có thể cho Robertson, Sadio Mane và Alexander-Arnold nghỉ ngơi.
Đội hình dự kiến
MU:Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Rashford, Van de Beek, Pogba; Cavani.
Liverpool:Alisson; Williams, Phillips, Fabinho, Tsimikas; Milner, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Minamino.
|Mùa giảiTỉ sốVòng đấu
|Premier League 2019/2020 - Vòng 23
|Premier League 2019/2020
|Liverpool FC
|2:0
|Man Utd
|Vòng 23
|Premier League 2020/2021 - Vòng 19
|Premier League 2020/2021
|Liverpool FC
|0:0
|Man Utd
|Vòng 19
|Premier League 2018/2019 - Vòng 17
|Premier League 2018/2019
|Liverpool FC
|3:1
|Man Utd
|Vòng 17
|Europa League 2015/2016 - Vòng 1/16
|Europa League 2015/2016
|Man Utd
|1:1
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 1/16
|Premier League 2017/2018 - Vòng 30
|Premier League 2017/2018
|Man Utd
|2:1
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 30
|Premier League 2016/2017 - Vòng 8
|Premier League 2016/2017
|Liverpool FC
|0:0
|Man Utd
|Vòng 8
|Premier League 2016/2017 - Vòng 21
|Premier League 2016/2017
|Man Utd
|1:1
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 21
|Premier League 2018/2019 - Vòng 27
|Premier League 2018/2019
|Man Utd
|0:0
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 27
|Premier League 2019/2020 - Vòng 9
|Premier League 2019/2020
|Man Utd
|1:1
|Liverpool FC
|Vòng 9
|Premier League 2017/2018 - Vòng 8
|Premier League 2017/2018
|Liverpool FC
|0:0
|Man Utd
|Vòng 8
