Real Madrid có chiến thắng kịch tính 3-2 trước đội khách Inter Milan, ở lượt trận thứ 3 bảng B Champions League.
Link xem video bàn thắng Real Madrid 3-2 Inter (nguồn: K+)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgC8LhbLBik
Ghi bàn:
Real: Benzema (25'), Ramos (33'), Rodrygo (80')
Inter: Martinez (35'), Perisic (48')
|Ramos góp công mang về chiến thắng kịch tính 3-2 cho Real
Đội hình xuất phát:
Real: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Hazard
Inter: Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, D'Ambrosio; Young, Vidal, Brozovic, Barella, Hakimi; Perisic, Martinez
|Kết quả loạt trận rạng sáng 4/11
Q.C
