Sterling ghi bàn thắng duy nhất giúp Man City thắng nhọc nhằn Southampton ở vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh.
|Sterling ghi bàn thắng duy nhất của trận đấu
Ghi bàn: Sterling 17'
Đội hình ra sân
Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Dnejepo (Redmond 58'), Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Walcott; Adams (N'Lundulu 82'), Ings (Tella 40').
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling; Bernardo, Torres (Mahrez 71').
|Premier League 2020/2021Vòng 14
|#
|Tên Đội
|ST
|T
|H
|B
|TG
|TH
|HS
|Đ
|1
|Liverpool FC
|14
|9
|4
|1
|36
|19
|17
|31
|2
|Tottenham
|13
|7
|4
|2
|25
|12
|13
|25
|3
|Leicester
|13
|8
|0
|5
|24
|17
|7
|24
|4
|Southampton
|14
|7
|3
|4
|25
|19
|6
|24
|5
|Man City
|13
|6
|5
|2
|19
|12
|7
|23
|6
|Everton
|13
|7
|2
|4
|23
|18
|5
|23
|7
|Man Utd
|12
|7
|2
|3
|22
|19
|3
|23
|8
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|4
|3
|26
|14
|12
|22
|9
|West Ham
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|16
|5
|21
|10
|Wolverhampton
|13
|6
|2
|5
|13
|17
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|6
|1
|4
|21
|13
|8
|19
|12
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|25
|-6
|18
|13
|Leeds United
|13
|5
|2
|6
|22
|24
|-2
|17
|14
|Newcastle
|12
|5
|2
|5
|16
|21
|-5
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|13
|4
|2
|7
|11
|16
|-5
|14
|16
|Brighton
|13
|2
|5
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|11
|17
|Burnley
|12
|2
|4
|6
|6
|18
|-12
|10
|18
|Fulham FC
|13
|2
|3
|8
|12
|22
|-10
|9
|19
|West Brom
|13
|1
|4
|8
|10
|26
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|13
|0
|1
|12
|7
|24
|-17
|1
Q.C
Xem video bàn thắng Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool
Dù không tung ra sân đội hình mạnh nhất nhưng Liverpool vẫn có được chiến thắng khó tin 7-0 ngay trên sân của Crystal Palace ở vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh.
