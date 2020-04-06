After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.
During a visit to Truong Sa archipelago in May 1988, General and Defense Minister Le DucAnh spoke about the sacred sovereignty of the archipelago and the responsibilities and mission of the soldiers in protecting national sovereignty in the archipelago. The speech is of great significance in the cause of safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands and national territorial integrity in the new era (Photo: VNA)
Leaders of the Naval Forces inspected Spratly archipelago right after it was liberated (Photo: VNA)
The Naval Special Task Force Unit No. 126 frees Spratly archipelago, April 29, 1975 (Photo:VNA)
The Naval Special Task Force Unit No. 126 occupies Sinh Ton island on Truong Sa archipelago, April 27, 1975 (Photo:VNA)
The Naval Special Task Force Unit No. 126 occupies An Bang island on Truong Sa archipelago, April 28, 1975 (Photo:VNA)
The Naval Special Task Force No. 126 patrols the area of the sovereignty marker on the liberated Truong Sa archipelago, April 29, 1975 (Photo: VNA)
The Naval Special Task Force Unit No. 126 occupies Son Ca island on Truong Sa archipelago, April 25, 1975 (Photo:VNA)
