ban

tin tức về ban mới nhất

SOCIETY09/03/20200

Daytime cargo transport ban: pros and cons

The Ho Chi Minh City administration is scrutinizing a plan to shift goods transport from the daytime to the nighttime to ease traffic congestion in the city center.

 
Experts propose banning electronic cigarettes in Vietnam

icon09/03/20200
Ban on drinking scenes on TV

icon02/03/20200
Hanoi bans lorries and construction during Tet

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

Vu Van Vien, director of the Hanoi Department of Transport speaks about its plan to keep good transport flow for Hanoi during upcoming new year festivals.

VN Health Ministry proposes e-cigarette and shisha ban

SOCIETY
04/12/2019

Nguyen Huy Quang, head of the Ministry of Health’s Legal Affairs Department talks to about the ministry’s proposal to ban e-cigarettes and shisha.

Vietnam bans drones from around airports

SOCIETY
19/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent dispatch asking concerned ministries and agencies to strengthen management over unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), also known as drones, to ensure air traffic safety.

Dangerous weedkiller still used despite ban

SOCIETY
06/07/2019

Despite its negative effects on human health and the environment and a Government ban from February, Paraquat is still being traded in Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency has reported.

Vietnam's Health Ministry warns against use of 'funky balls'

SOCIETY
30/05/2019

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning to not sell or use nitrous oxide N20, a colourless and sweet tasting gas, for recreational purposes.

Vietnam bans glyphosate-based weed-killers

SOCIETY
11/04/2019

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a decision on April 10, banning the use of weed-killers containing glyphosate, which is deemed to do harm to both the environment and human health.

Đã tìm ra cô nàng "nữ hoàng ở bẩn": nằm ngủ trên giường ngập rác, bát đĩa mốc meo cả tuần không rửa

Tin tức Online
01/08/2017
Cô nàng luôn xuất hiện trước mọi người và đám đông với vẻ ngoài gọn gàng sạch sẽ, nhưng khi về đến nhà sẽ hiện nguyên hình là "nữ hoàng ở bẩn".
Cách duy nhất loại hết vi khuẩn ở giẻ rửa bát

Công nghệ
18/01/2016
Giẻ rửa bát được phát hiện là một trong những thứ bẩn nhất trong nhà của chúng ta, thậm chí bẩn gấp 200.000 lần bệ toilet và là "ổ chứa" mầm bệnh. Theo nghiên cứu, hiện chỉ có một cách thực sự làm sạch món đồ thiết yếu này.
Ban Kinh tế T.Ư: Gần 3 năm và 64 Đề án về kinh tế - xã hội

Kinh Doanh
29/09/2015
Qua 65 năm xây dựng và phát triển, Ban Kinh tế Trung ương luôn được kế thừa và phát huy, đó là sự trung thành với Đảng, sự tận tụy phục vụ Tổ quốc, phục vụ nhân dân của nhiều thế hệ lãnh đạo và cán bộ.
Bí quyết tăng rank MMR trong DOTA 2

GameSao
29/06/2015
 Bí quyết tăng rank MMR trong DOTA 2
Game thủ bị ban vĩnh viễn vì nói tục, đăng ảnh nude bạn gái bất ngờ được tha

GameSao
15/04/2015
 Game thủ bị ban vĩnh viễn vì nói tục, đăng ảnh nude bạn gái bất ngờ được tha
 
 
