The Ho Chi Minh City administration is scrutinizing a plan to shift goods transport from the daytime to the nighttime to ease traffic congestion in the city center.
18/12/2019
Vu Van Vien, director of the Hanoi Department of Transport speaks about its plan to keep good transport flow for Hanoi during upcoming new year festivals.
04/12/2019
Nguyen Huy Quang, head of the Ministry of Health’s Legal Affairs Department talks to about the ministry’s proposal to ban e-cigarettes and shisha.
19/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent dispatch asking concerned ministries and agencies to strengthen management over unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), also known as drones, to ensure air traffic safety.
06/07/2019
Despite its negative effects on human health and the environment and a Government ban from February, Paraquat is still being traded in Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency has reported.
30/05/2019
The Ministry of Health has issued a warning to not sell or use nitrous oxide N20, a colourless and sweet tasting gas, for recreational purposes.
11/04/2019
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a decision on April 10, banning the use of weed-killers containing glyphosate, which is deemed to do harm to both the environment and human health.
01/08/2017
Cô nàng luôn xuất hiện trước mọi người và đám đông với vẻ ngoài gọn gàng sạch sẽ, nhưng khi về đến nhà sẽ hiện nguyên hình là "nữ hoàng ở bẩn".
18/01/2016
Giẻ rửa bát được phát hiện là một trong những
thứ bẩn nhất trong nhà của chúng ta, thậm chí bẩn gấp 200.000 lần bệ toilet và
là "ổ chứa" mầm bệnh. Theo nghiên cứu, hiện chỉ có một cách thực sự làm sạch món đồ thiết yếu này.
29/09/2015
Qua 65 năm xây dựng và phát triển, Ban Kinh tế Trung ương luôn được kế thừa và phát huy, đó là sự trung thành với Đảng, sự tận tụy phục vụ Tổ quốc, phục vụ nhân dân của nhiều thế hệ lãnh đạo và cán bộ.
29/06/2015
Bí quyết tăng rank MMR trong DOTA 2
15/04/2015
Game thủ bị ban vĩnh viễn vì nói tục, đăng ảnh nude bạn gái bất ngờ được tha