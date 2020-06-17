Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fightersicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS2 giờ trước0

Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters

Vietnam's three biggest orchestras will perform together in a concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s Grand Hall today (June 19). 

 
Hanoi concert to honour forefront 'soldiers' in COVID-19 fight

Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight

icon17/06/20200
HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven's birthday

HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday

icon10/06/20200
Violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen to lead Opera House concerticon

Violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen to lead Opera House concert

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020

The renowned Paris-based violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen will lead a concert on March 14 in which the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present chamber and string orchestra music under the general title of Divertimento.

Vietnamese artists to play famous music from animated Disney movies

Vietnamese artists to play famous music from animated Disney movies

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/12/2019

Widely known through cartoons, the soundtracks of famous Disney animations such as "Pinocchio" and "Cinderella” are to be performed by Vietnamese artists during the "Concert of Childhood Memory".

Youth orchestra celebrates one-year anniversary with operatic concert

Youth orchestra celebrates one-year anniversary with operatic concert

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019

The Saigon Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (SPYO) will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a concert of operatic arias and piano solo featuring internationally acclaimed artists.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 2-8

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 2-8

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Russian military band to premier in Vietnam in December

Russian military band to premier in Vietnam in December

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/11/2019

The Exemplary Band of the National Guard Forces of the Russian Federation will make their debut in Vietnam in early December, with performances in Hanoi and Ha Long from December 5 to 10.

Concert marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

Concert marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/11/2019

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German Embassy in Vietnam will hold a concert featuring German pianist Corinna Simon on Sunday, November 24.

Hanoi concert celebrates South Korea in ASEAN

Hanoi concert celebrates South Korea in ASEAN

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019

The South Korea in ASEAN Festival will treat audiences to a show of traditional and modern art at Au Co Theatre on November 15.

Pianist raises environmental awareness

Pianist raises environmental awareness

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019

Pianist Pho An My will perform on November 24 at Hanoi Opera House. The recital entitled Tỉnh (Awake) features works by composer Dang Tue Nguyen. My talks about the upcoming concert.

Big hits from the 90s to be performed in Hanoi concert

Big hits from the 90s to be performed in Hanoi concert

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/11/2019

Big hits by Vietnamese and international musicians from the 90s will be performed at a concert on November 9 in Hanoi.

Pianist Luu Duc Anh to present Liszt Recital 2

Pianist Luu Duc Anh to present Liszt Recital 2

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/10/2019

Pianist Luu Duc Anh will return to playing the work of the great Hungarian musician Franz Liszt with a concert on November 27 at Hanoi Opera House.

American conductor Christopher Zimmerman leads concert at Opera House

American conductor Christopher Zimmerman leads concert at Opera House

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/10/2019

American conductor Christopher Zimmerman, music director of Fairfax Symphony Orchestra in the US, will lead a concert of classical music at the HCM City Opera House on October 26.

Concert highlights new music

Concert highlights new music

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2019

Hanoi New Music Ensemble will perform with German guest soloists to premiere Hanoise in Hanoi and HCM City.

A-list singer devotes his heart and mind to satisfy concert-goers

A-list singer devotes his heart and mind to satisfy concert-goers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/10/2019

A-list singer Dam Vinh Hung has once again proved his reputation after tickets for his show sold out long before the concert at the weekend.

Concert features professional musicians and junior music lovers

Concert features professional musicians and junior music lovers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/10/2019

Cool Cats Jazz Club will dedicate a night to artistic kids' performances on Saturday.

Concert features the sounds of nature

Concert features the sounds of nature

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/08/2019

A concert entitled Thanh Âm Từ Thiên Nhiên (The Sound From Nature) will be aired live from the National Conference Centre on Viet Nam National Television (VTV)’s Channel 1 on August 18.

Autumn Melodies 2019 to open in dramatic style

Autumn Melodies 2019 to open in dramatic style

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/08/2019

The opening event of this year’s Autumn Melodies Festival, at the Saigon Opera House on Saturday, August 17, is gearing up to be a very dramatic occasion indeed.

Concert to spread Buddhist philosophy of gratitude

Concert to spread Buddhist philosophy of gratitude

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/08/2019

An art performance honouring filial piety and Buddhist philosophy will take place on August 16 at the Ha Noi Opera House.

 
 
