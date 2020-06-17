concert
tin tức về concert mới nhất
icon
Vietnam's three biggest orchestras will perform together in a concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s Grand Hall today (June 19).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020
The renowned Paris-based violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen will lead a concert on March 14 in which the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present chamber and string orchestra music under the general title of Divertimento.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/12/2019
Widely known through cartoons, the soundtracks of famous Disney animations such as "Pinocchio" and "Cinderella” are to be performed by Vietnamese artists during the "Concert of Childhood Memory".
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
The Saigon Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (SPYO) will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a concert of operatic arias and piano solo featuring internationally acclaimed artists.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/11/2019
The Exemplary Band of the National Guard Forces of the Russian Federation will make their debut in Vietnam in early December, with performances in Hanoi and Ha Long from December 5 to 10.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/11/2019
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German Embassy in Vietnam will hold a concert featuring German pianist Corinna Simon on Sunday, November 24.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019
The South Korea in ASEAN Festival will treat audiences to a show of traditional and modern art at Au Co Theatre on November 15.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019
Pianist Pho An My will perform on November 24 at Hanoi Opera House. The recital entitled Tỉnh (Awake) features works by composer Dang Tue Nguyen. My talks about the upcoming concert.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/11/2019
Big hits by Vietnamese and international musicians from the 90s will be performed at a concert on November 9 in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/10/2019
Pianist Luu Duc Anh will return to playing the work of the great Hungarian musician Franz Liszt with a concert on November 27 at Hanoi Opera House.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/10/2019
American conductor Christopher Zimmerman, music director of Fairfax Symphony Orchestra in the US, will lead a concert of classical music at the HCM City Opera House on October 26.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2019
Hanoi New Music Ensemble will perform with German guest soloists to premiere Hanoise in Hanoi and HCM City.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/10/2019
A-list singer Dam Vinh Hung has once again proved his reputation after tickets for his show sold out long before the concert at the weekend.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/08/2019
A concert entitled Thanh Âm Từ Thiên Nhiên (The Sound From Nature) will be aired live from the National Conference Centre on Viet Nam National Television (VTV)’s Channel 1 on August 18.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/08/2019
The opening event of this year’s Autumn Melodies Festival, at the Saigon Opera House on Saturday, August 17, is gearing up to be a very dramatic occasion indeed.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/08/2019
An art performance honouring filial piety and Buddhist philosophy will take place on August 16 at the Ha Noi Opera House.