Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 25/4

Kết quả vòng 34 Ngoại hạng Anh:

24/3 - 20h00: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (K+Sport1)

24/3 - 20h00: Burnley 1-0 Wolves (K+Sport2)

24/3 - 20h00: Brighton 2-2 Southampton (K+Life HD)

24/3 - 22h30: Liverpool 2-0 Everton (K+Sport1)

Kết quả đá bù vòng 21 La Liga:

25/04 - 02:00: Barcelona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano (On Football)

Kết quả lượt trận thứ 4 bảng H AFC Champions League:

25/4 - 18h00: Yokohama - Sydney FC (FPT Play)

25/4 - 21h00: HAGL vs Jeonbuk (VTV6, FPT Play)

Kết quả vòng 34 Ligue 1:

24/04 - 00:00: St.Etienne 1-4 Monaco (On Sports+)

24/04 - 02:00: Paris SG 1-1 Lens (On Sports News)

24/04 - 18:00: Rennes 5-0 Lorient (On Sports News)



24/04 - 20:00: Clermont 2-2 Angers



24/04 - 20:00: Metz 0-1 Brest



24/04 - 20:00: Nantes 5-3 Bordeaux



24/04 - 20:00: Nice 1-0 Troyes



24/04 - 22:05: Lille 1-0 Strasbourg (On Football)



25/04 - 01:45: Reims 0-1 Marseille (On Sports News)

Kết quả vòng 34 Serie A:

24/04 - 01:45: Hellas Verona 1-1 Sampdoria (On Football)

24/04 - 17:30: Salernitana 2-1 Fiorentina (On Football)

24/04 - 20:00: Bologna 2-2 Udinese (On Sports+)

24/04 - 20:00: Empoli 3-2 Napoli (On Football)

24/04 - 23:00: Genoa 1-0 Cagliari (On Sports+)

25/04 - 01:45: Lazio 1-2 AC Milan (On Sports+)

Kết quả vòng 31 Bundesliga:

24/04 - 20:30: Bochum 0-2 Augsburg (On Sports News)

24/04 - 22:30: Hertha Berlin 2-0 Stuttgart (On Sports News)

