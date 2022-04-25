Thể thao

25/04/2022   05:02 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 25/4

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 25/4 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá vòng 34 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 34 Ligue 1, vòng 34 Serie A và vòng 31 Bundesliga.

Kết quả  vòng 34 Ngoại hạng Anh:

24/3 - 20h00: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (K+Sport1)

24/3 - 20h00: Burnley 1-0 Wolves (K+Sport2)

24/3 - 20h00: Brighton 2-2 Southampton (K+Life HD)

24/3 - 22h30: Liverpool 2-0 Everton (K+Sport1)

Kết quả đá bù vòng 21 La Liga: 

25/04 - 02:00: Barcelona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano (On Football)

Kết quả lượt trận thứ 4 bảng H AFC Champions League:

25/4 - 18h00: Yokohama - Sydney FC (FPT Play)

25/4 - 21h00: HAGL vs Jeonbuk (VTV6, FPT Play)

Kết quả vòng 34 Ligue 1:

24/04 - 00:00: St.Etienne 1-4 Monaco (On Sports+)

24/04 - 02:00: Paris SG 1-1 Lens (On Sports News)

24/04 - 18:00: Rennes 5-0 Lorient (On Sports News)
 
24/04 - 20:00: Clermont 2-2 Angers
 
24/04 - 20:00: Metz 0-1 Brest
 
24/04 - 20:00: Nantes 5-3 Bordeaux
 
24/04 - 20:00: Nice 1-0 Troyes
 
24/04 - 22:05: Lille 1-0 Strasbourg (On Football)
 
25/04 - 01:45: Reims 0-1 Marseille (On Sports News)

Kết quả vòng 34 Serie A:

24/04 - 01:45: Hellas Verona 1-1 Sampdoria (On Football)

24/04 - 17:30: Salernitana 2-1 Fiorentina (On Football)

24/04 - 20:00: Bologna 2-2 Udinese (On Sports+)

24/04 - 20:00: Empoli 3-2 Napoli (On Football)

24/04 - 23:00: Genoa 1-0 Cagliari (On Sports+)

25/04 - 01:45: Lazio 1-2 AC Milan (On Sports+)

Kết quả vòng 31 Bundesliga:

24/04 - 20:30: Bochum 0-2 Augsburg (On Sports News)

24/04 - 22:30: Hertha Berlin 2-0 Stuttgart (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 35Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mới nhất - Cập nhật lịch thi đấu và xem trực tiếp vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh trên K+ mới nhất.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

Barcelona lại thua đau, Real Madrid reo vui
Barcelona nhận thất bại cay đắng 0-1 trước Vallecano ở trận đà bù vòng 21 La Liga. Kết quả này giúp Real Madrid chỉ cần 1 điểm nữa là lên ngôi vô địch mùa này.
MU đàm phán Kalvin Phillips, Man City đón Haaland
MU đàm phán ký Kalvin Phillips, Man City sắp đón Haaland, Gabriel Jesus thích Barca hơn là Arsenal là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 25/4.
U23 Việt Nam: Ông Park giấu bài hay đơn giản chỉ có thế?
U23 Việt Nam qua trận giao hữu trước U20 Hàn Quốc đang khiến tất cả phải âu lo, liệu rằng HLV Park Hang Seo đang giấu bài cho SEA Games hay chỉ đơn giản có thế?
Bóp nghẹt Everton, Liverpool khiêu chiến Man City
Với hai khoảnh khắc bùng nổ của Robertson và Origi ở hiệp hai, Liverpool đả bại Everton 2-0 và tiếp tục bám sát Man "xanh" trên BXH Ngoại hạng Anh.
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 35
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mới nhất - Cập nhật lịch thi đấu và xem trực tiếp vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh trên K+ mới nhất.
HLV Park Hang Seo giao nhiệm vụ 'đặc biệt' cho Hùng Dũng, Tiến Linh
Ba cầu thủ trên 23 tuổi là Hùng Dũng, Hoàng Đức và Tiến Linh được HLV Park Hang Seo giao nhiệm vụ đặc biệt ở U23 Việt Nam.
Pulisic hóa người hùng, Chelsea thắng nghẹt thở
Bàn thắng duy nhất của Pulisic phút 90 giúp Chelsea hạ West Ham với tỷ số tối thiểu, trong trận cầu khó khăn ở Stamford Bridge.
Danh sách U23 Việt Nam: HLV Park Hang Seo 'ém quân' tới phút chót
HLV Park Hang Seo chỉ công bố danh sách 20 cầu thủ U23 Việt Nam trước trận ra quân SEA Games 31 gặp Indonesia.
Ra mắt Liên đoàn Yoga Hà Nội
Ngày 24/4, một sân chơi cho người yêu yoga Thủ đô chính thức ra mắt với sự kiện Đại hội Liên đoàn Yoga TP Hà Nội lần thứ I (nhiệm kỳ 2022-2026).
2.000 người chạy quyên góp hơn 600 triệu đồng vì 'Trái tim cho em'
Khoảng 2.000 người chạy, quyên góp hơn 600 triệu đồng cho quỹ "Trái tim cho em", chương trình mổ tim nhân đạo miễn phí.

Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TPHCM: Hà Văn Sơn thắng chặng thứ 18
Hà Văn Sơn đã có chiến thắng sít sao ở chặng thi đấu thứ 18 Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TPHCM từ Tuy Hoà về Nha Trang, sáng 24/4.
Kiatisuk: HAGL cố gắng có điểm ở lượt về AFC Champions League
Sau thất bại đáng tiếc ở trận lượt đi, Kiatisuk và HAGL đặt quyết tâm có điểm trong cuộc tái đấu với Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors tối 25/4.
MU chốt ký Mukiele, Arsenal mua Gabriel Jesus
MU quyết chiêu mộ Mukiele, Tottenham liên hệ lấy Dumfries, Arsenal hỏi mua Gabriel Jesus là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 24/4.
Con trai Diego Maradona: Messi không có cửa so với cha tôi
Con trai của huyền thoại quá cố Diego Maradona tuyên bố, Messi không ở đẳng cấp của cha mình nhưng vẫn rất tự hào M10 cùng tuyển Argentina giành Copa America.
Bất ngờ lý do Ronaldo không đá phạt đền cho MU, nhường Bruno Fernandes
MU được hưởng phạt đền khi đang bị Arsenal dẫn 2-1, nhưng Ronaldo không lãnh nhiệm vụ mà để Bruno Fernandes, người sút hỏng sau đó.

Nguyễn Anh Minh vô địch giải golf VĐQG 2022

Barcelona lại thua đau, Real Madrid reo vui

U23 Việt Nam: Khi thầy Park không dám hứa vô địch SEA Games 31

Nhà đội trưởng MU bị đe dọa đánh bom, cảnh sát tức tốc vào cuộc

Bóp nghẹt Everton, Liverpool khiêu chiến Man City

MU đàm phán Kalvin Phillips, Man City đón Haaland

