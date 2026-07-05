|
Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay 5/7
|NGÀY - GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|VÒNG
|KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
|5/7 - 00:00
|Canada 0-3 Maroc
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|5/7 - 04:00
|Paraguay vs Pháp
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|6/7 - 03:00
|Brazil vs Na Uy
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|6/7 - 07:00
|Mexico vs Anh
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
Link xem trực tiếp trận Canada vs Maroc
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình xuất phát Canada vs Maroc
Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi
Morocco (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari
Link xem trực tiếp trận Paraguay vs Pháp
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-phap-vs-paraguay-vong-1-8-world-cup-2026-2532444.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình xuất phát
Pháp (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Digne, Saliba, Upamecano, Koundé; Koné, Rabiot; Barcola, Olise, Dembélé; Mbappé
Paraguay (5-3-2): Gill; Alonso, Alderete, Gómez, Velázquez, Cáceres; Galarza, Cubas, Gómez; Enciso, Almirón
Link xem trực tiếp trận Brazil vs Na Uy
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Đội hình dự kiến Brazil vs Na Uy
Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Santos; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius.
Na Uy (4-3-3): Nyland; Pederson, Ajer, T.Heggem, Bjorkan; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Mexico vs Anh
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Mexico vs Anh
Mexico (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Reyes, Garcia; Mora, Alvarez, Romo; Alvarado, Quinones, Jimenez
Anh (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Guehi, Stones, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.