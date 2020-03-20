Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20/03/2020

Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has started a course to learn Vietnamese as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbs football tournaments around the world as well as in Vietnam.

 
AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled

18/03/2020
Coach Park Hang-seo to undergo medical supervision after returning from South Korea

25/02/2020
Friendly tie with Iraq canceled amid COVID-19 fears

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/02/2020

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have moved to cancel a proposed friendly between Vietnam and Iraq due to the ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Head coach Park Hang-seo accepts AFC penalty

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/02/2020

Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has accepted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s punishment and made a public apology, the Vietnam Football Federation said on February 13.

Go Dau Stadium to host Vietnam tie against Iraq

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

Situated in the southern province of Binh Duong, the Go Dau Stadium has been selected as the venue to host a friendly match between the Vietnamese national men’s football team and Iraq on March 26.

Vietnam’s U23s placed in 13th according to AFC U23 Championship rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has posted their most recent rankings following the conclusion of the group stages of the AFC U23 Championship with eight teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decade

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/01/2020

The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.

Targets set for Vietnamese football in 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/12/2019

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has set a number of goals for different Vietnamese football teams to achieve going into 2020.

Em bé lai Việt - Hàn được Hà Đức Chinh, Quang Hải bế ở sân tập

Giới trẻ
16/12/2019

 Một em bé lai Việt - Hàn được bố mẹ đưa đến sân gặp đội tuyển U23 Việt Nam. Cậu bé bụ bẫm, đáng yêu được các cầu thủ truyền tay nhau bế ẵm. 

SEA Games 30: Vietnam win long-awaited gold in men’s football

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019

Vietnam won the first-ever Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medal after defeating their Indonesian rivals 3-0 in the final match in the Philippines on December 10.

Chuyện giờ mới kể: HLV Park Hang-seo suýt bị "cách ly" ở U22 Việt Nam trước trận gặp Campuchia

Tin tức Online
08/12/2019

Chuyện giờ mới kể: HLV Park Hang-seo suýt bị "cách ly" ở U22 Việt Nam trước trận gặp Campuchia

30th SEA Games: Vietnam draw with Thailand to earn semifinal berth

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019

Vietnam’s U22s advanced to the semifinals of the 30th SEA Games men’s football after making a remarkable comeback draw against Thailand on December 5.

Thủ tướng chúc thầy trò HLV Park mạnh mẽ, thành công hơn nữa

Chính trị
02/12/2019

Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chúc HLV Park Hang-seo và đội tuyển quốc gia thành công hơn nữa.

Park Hang-seo proud of Vietnam U22s’ fighting spirit

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019

Head coach Park Hang-seo said he was very proud of the fighting spirit of his players after Vietnam U22s scored a stunning 2-1 comeback win against Indonesia to retain their top spot in Group B at the 30th SEA Games on December 1.

Korean firms to broadcast all of Vietnam’s matches at the SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/11/2019

Korean companies SPOTV and SBS have decided to broadcast all of the fixtures involving the Vietnam men’s national team in Group B at the ongoing SEA Games 30, which is currently underway in the Philippines.

Vietnam's youngsters to face Brunei in opener

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo is planning to field a relatively inexperienced team in the country's opening match at the 30th SEA Games against Brunei in Group B today.

Unofficial road sign named after South Korean football coach removed

SOCIETY
24/11/2019

Local authorities in HCM City's District 9 have removed a road signboard carrying the name of Vietnam national football coach Park Hang Seo.

Five players dropped from Vietnam’s U22 squad

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019

A total of five Vietnamese players have been eliminated from the country’s U22 team following the latest squad announcement.

UAE set to throw kitchen sink at Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be desperate to beat Vietnam and keep their World Cup qualifications hopes on track tonight, according to Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo.

 
 
