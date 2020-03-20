Park Hang-Seo
tin tức về Park Hang-Seo mới nhất
icon
Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has started a course to learn Vietnamese as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbs football tournaments around the world as well as in Vietnam.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/02/2020
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have moved to cancel a proposed friendly between Vietnam and Iraq due to the ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/02/2020
Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has accepted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s punishment and made a public apology, the Vietnam Football Federation said on February 13.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020
Situated in the southern province of Binh Duong, the Go Dau Stadium has been selected as the venue to host a friendly match between the Vietnamese national men’s football team and Iraq on March 26.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/01/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has posted their most recent rankings following the conclusion of the group stages of the AFC U23 Championship with eight teams progressing to the quarter-finals.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/01/2020
The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/12/2019
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has set a number of goals for different Vietnamese football teams to achieve going into 2020.
icon Giới trẻ
16/12/2019
Một em bé lai Việt - Hàn được bố mẹ đưa đến sân gặp đội tuyển U23 Việt Nam. Cậu bé bụ bẫm, đáng yêu được các cầu thủ truyền tay nhau bế ẵm.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
Vietnam won the first-ever Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medal after defeating their Indonesian rivals 3-0 in the final match in the Philippines on December 10.
icon Tin tức Online
08/12/2019
Chuyện giờ mới kể: HLV Park Hang-seo suýt bị "cách ly" ở U22 Việt Nam trước trận gặp Campuchia
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019
Vietnam’s U22s advanced to the semifinals of the 30th SEA Games men’s football after making a remarkable comeback draw against Thailand on December 5.
icon Chính trị
02/12/2019
Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chúc HLV Park Hang-seo và đội tuyển quốc gia thành công hơn nữa.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019
Head coach Park Hang-seo said he was very proud of the fighting spirit of his players after Vietnam U22s scored a stunning 2-1 comeback win against Indonesia to retain their top spot in Group B at the 30th SEA Games on December 1.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/11/2019
Korean companies SPOTV and SBS have decided to broadcast all of the fixtures involving the Vietnam men’s national team in Group B at the ongoing SEA Games 30, which is currently underway in the Philippines.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019
Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo is planning to field a relatively inexperienced team in the country's opening match at the 30th SEA Games against Brunei in Group B today.
icon SOCIETY
24/11/2019
Local authorities in HCM City's District 9 have removed a road signboard carrying the name of Vietnam national football coach Park Hang Seo.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019
A total of five Vietnamese players have been eliminated from the country’s U22 team following the latest squad announcement.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be desperate to beat Vietnam and keep their World Cup qualifications hopes on track tonight, according to Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo.