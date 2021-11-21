UNICEF
tin tức về UNICEF mới nhất
icon
Light Up Blue for World Children’s Day is a global initiative. Many buildings in Vietnam's largest cities joined the initiative this year.
icon SOCIETY
23/09/2021
Children under the age of 2 are not getting the food or nutrients they need to thrive and grow well, leading to irreversible developmental harm, according to a new report by UNICEF.
icon SOCIETY
25/03/2021
Due to the shortage of a global supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the vaccine batch provided for Vietnam by the COVAX program may arrive in Vietnam later than scheduled.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/10/2020
Children, adolescents and young people living in Vietnam, aged between 8 and 18, have been invited to take part in a “green challenge” organised by UNICEF and partners.
icon SOCIETY
04/06/2020
Covid-19 is disrupting immunisation campaigns and could cause many preventable deaths, experts warn.
icon SOCIETY
28/05/2020
The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,
icon VIDEO
20/05/2020
A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/04/2020
An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
20/02/2020
No single country is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and their futures, according to a report released recently by a commission convened by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and The Lancet.
icon SOCIETY
31/12/2019
An estimated 4,259 babies will be born in Vietnam on New Year’s Day, UNICEF said today. Vietnamese babies will account for over one per cent of the estimated 392,078 babies to be born on New Year’s Day.
icon SOCIETY
13/12/2019
The US’s Kimberly Clark Corporation has partnered up with UNICEF in a project on improving health of newborns and reducing infant mortality rate in Vietnam’s northern mountainous and Central Highlands regions.
icon Tuyển sinh
11/12/2019
Ngày 10/12 tại Hà Nội, Viện Khoa học Giáo dục nghề nghiệp phối hợp với Quỹ Nhi đồng liên hợp quốc UNICEF đã công bố báo cáo Đào tạo nghề, Hướng nghiệp và Việc làm cho trẻ vị thành niên người từ đủ 15 đến dưới 18 tuổi.
icon SOCIETY
27/11/2019
Multiple cultural and sport events will be taking place nationwide from November 25 - December 10 to urge actions to end sexual violence against women and girls in Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
07/11/2019
Over 1,600 children in HCMC have been provided with toys, stationery and other necessities by an early childhood education project of UNICEF Vietnam over the past three years.
icon SOCIETY
22/10/2019
Similar to other Southeast Asian countries, Vietnamese children are at a large risk of malnourishment due to the abundance of instant noodles in their diet.
icon SOCIETY
03/10/2019
A member of the Korean boy’s group Super Junior, Siwon Choi will use his celebrity and influence in Vietnam in support of UNICEF’s campaign #StopBullying to raise awareness of young people on bullying.
icon SOCIETY
17/09/2019
Indonesia’s parliament has revised the country’s marriage law to lift the minimum age at which women can marry by three years to 19.
icon SOCIETY
13/09/2019
The World Bank (WB) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have called for solid steps to handle undernutrition among Vietnamese children.