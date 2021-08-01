One of five key projects that have been licensed for construction by the Hanoi government during the social distancing period is a Covid-19 vaccine production plant developed by Vingroup at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park.

Residents get vaccinated against Covid-19. Vingroup will develop a Covid-19 vaccine production plant with a capacity of 100-200 million doses in Hanoi City - PHOTO: VNA

Speaking at a meeting with the prime minister last weekend, the Ministry of Health said that Vietnam was studying to develop two vaccines, Nano Covax and Covivac, while receiving the technology transfer to produce two other vaccines from the United States and Japan.

Accordingly, the clinical trial for the vaccine that the U.S.-headquartered Acturus is transferring the vaccine production technology to Vingroup is set to begin in August. After the clinical trial, the vaccine production plant at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park will start its operation and the products will be available in 2022.

The vaccine production at the facility will adopt the mRNA technology, which Pfizer has used to make its vaccine, with the vaccine needing to be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

Over 307,270 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered nationwide on July 28, making it the day with the highest number of doses given to people since early July. However, the vaccination remained slow.

At a meeting with Nanogen, which is developing Nano Covax, on July 29, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Health to approve the emergency use of Nano Covax at the earliest. SGT

(Theo VietNamNet)