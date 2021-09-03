A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 180,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits worth 615,000 EUR (730,290 USD) donated by Germany to Vietnam left Frankfurt airport on September 3

and is scheduled to land in Cam Ranh International Airport, south central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 4 before being handed over to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu (L) symbolically receives 30,000 rapid test kits presented by Berlin Christian Rickerts, State Secretary for Energy and Digital Affairs in the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises (Photo: VNA)

A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 180,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits worth 615,000 EUR (730,290 USD) donated by Germany to Vietnam left Frankfurt airport on September 3 and is scheduled to land in Cam Ranh International Airport, south central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 4 before being handed over to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang.

The batch comprises 150,000 test kits provided by the World University Service of Germany (WUS) and 30,000 others offered by Berlin.

Dr. Kambiz Ghawami, President of the WUS, said that the gift aims to show Germany’s solidarity with Vietnamese people, which is hoped to help the country control COVID-19 as soon as possible.

With the support of Vietnam Airlines, in May 2020, the WUS received more than 200,000 face masks as gifts of Vietnam to Germany, he noted, adding that this was evidence of the solidarity between friends that always stand shoulder by shoulder through difficulties.

Earlier on August 19 in Berlin, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu symbolically received 30,000 rapid test kits presented by Berlin./. VNA

Source: VietNamNet