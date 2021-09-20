The Government on September 20 issued Resolution 109/NQ-CP on the purchase of Abdala COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Cuba.

The resolution endorses the Prime Minister’s permission to apply the selection of contractor in special cases as stipulated in Article 26 of the Law on Bidding, for the buying of 10 million doses of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health is asked to take responsibility for the purchase of the vaccine, along with ensuring vaccine quality to serve COVID-19 prevention and control work./. VNA

Source: VietNamNet